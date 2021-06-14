DC Wouldn’t Let Batman Go Down on Catwoman in Harley Quinn and We OBJECT

HBO Max’s Harley Quinn animated series isn’t afraid to get sexy, but there are also some lines that DC doesn’t want the series to cross sexually when it comes to some of their top heroic characters.

Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacher, two of the co-creators of Harley Quinn, spoke about the flexibility they get with working with villains to Variety, except when it came to Bruce Wayne/Batman going down on his long-time love interest Selina Kyle/Catwoman:

“It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway,” says Halpern. “A perfect example of that is in this third season of ‘Harley’ [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”

Ummm, wut?

I would hope that with Talia al-Ghul and Selina Kyle both repeatedly running their lives around this man, he would at least be removing that cowl and showing them what a man with a trust fund can do. But also the idea that “heroes don’t do that” only makes a stronger argument for us villain-simps anyway. If Batman won’t do it, then I guess it’s just up to … trying to think of an attractive male Batman rogue … Ra’s al-Ghul?

Halpern and Schumacher went on to say that DC “has been remarkably supportive of their series” and has “allowed them to push the envelope numerous times.” But we will have to wait and see if Batman will be stroking Catwoman’s … pussycat.

I just can’t get over the fact that this show is fine with murdering, blood, and all sorts of violence and vulgarity, but two people who have been in a relationship for years engaging in consensual sex? It doesn’t matter because “heroes don’t do that.” All I know is that, if Catwoman isn’t getting her pussy eaten, this is not the DC universe I want to live in anymore. Why should Batman have to suffer because DC doesn’t want to let him be free? We all know he loves prep time.

What’s next? You mean to tell me that Superman doesn’t do oral sex? Am I supposed to believe that Lois Lane lives in those kinds of conditions? I can’t even deal with that.

Well, hopefully, Harley x Ivy won’t have to deal with such restrictions.

(via Variety, image: Warner Bros.)

