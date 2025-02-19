Zachary Levi begs Elon Musk to spare the ‘good people’ working in government amid DOGE purge

Zachary Levi is begging the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) head to spare some mercy for Trump voters amid DOGE’s federal mass firings. Levi notably endorsed President Donald Trump during the presidential race.

Levi joined Fox News in prime time with Jesse Watters to talk about DOGE’s layoff of federal workers. But the actor’s interest lies with the Trump voters, who are also being affected by the firings. “I’m so grateful that the election went the way it did,” he started off by praising the Trump administration. Levi was ecstatic that Robert F. Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard were chosen as cabinet members.

He continued, “And listen, DOGE is complicated, right? There are many people who are very afraid right now because there are truly good, working people for the government that are getting lost in the cracks.” It almost seems as if Levi is asking Musk to stop the mass federal layoffs. But he followed up, “Please, Elon, and all of your team—whatever needs to happen, please don’t let everybody fall through the cracks as we are doing what is necessary.” Levi defends that it’s necessary to trim the federal government.

He compares the mass firings to the removal of a cancer, wherein doctors may hit vital organs in the process. This sympathy seems to extend only to Trump voters. He continued, “But there are good people, people who voted for Donald Trump, who are losing their jobs.”

No exceptions to the rule

Levi’s speech appears to be an appeal to both Musk and Trump to treat Trump voters as an exception. Social media users were largely disturbed by this request from the actor. One X user wrote, “So he’s saying if they voted for Donald Trump, save those people. Otherwise, they are government cancer to be removed. Do any of them even comprehend how outrageous this is?”

Another X user scoffed and posted a story of another Trump voter from 2019. The quote came from a Trump voter who was affected by a hurricane and the 2019 government shutdown. As the New York Times reported, Crystal Minton, the Trump voter, began rethinking her support for the president. “I voted for him, and he’s the one who’s doing this.” Minton was in disbelief. She continued, “I thought he was going to do good things. He’s not hurting the people he needs to be hurting.”

Essentially, these voters thought they would be exceptions to Trump’s rule. They, as good people, will not be harmed by Trump’s policies. Meanwhile, those they perceive as enemies are deserving of the government’s ire. It seems that the pattern is repeating itself in Trump’s second term, and Trump voters are quickly finding out. Regardless, this is what they voted for. Trump, on his part, has been excessively transparent during his campaign.

