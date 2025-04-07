Florida couple allegedly eats Popeye’s, plays mini golf after brutal teenage girl’s murder because it was one of the suspect’s birthday

Content warning: This article contains graphic descroptions of murder. Please take care while reading.

A Florida couple is accused of brutally murdering a teenage girl they kept captive for more than a week with a billiard ball forced down the girl’s throat and then getting Popeye’s and playing putt-putt golf to celebrate one of the suspected murderer’s birthday, according to a search warrant reviewed by the Tampa Bay Times.

Steven Gress, 35, and his girlfriend Michelle Brandes, 37, are accused of luring 16-year-old Miranda Corsette, through a dating app to Gress’s home in St. Petersburg, Florida, on February 14, 2025.

Allegedly, Brandes and Corsette held Corsette captive for about seven days, during which time she was repeatedly beaten. This allegedly stemmed from a dispute on February 20, 2025, where they accused her of stealing jewelry.

Corsette’s brutal murder

According to the arrest affidavit, Gress and Brandes ultimately suffocated Corsette with a billiard ball stuffed in her mouth and then wrapped her face with plastic. Florida police believe this occurred sometime between February 20 and February 24, this year, 2025.

After her death, Gress allegedly transported Corsette’s body to a home in Largo, Florida, where it was dismembered. The couple is then accused of driving her remains to Hillsborough County and placing them in a dumpster in nearby Ruskin, FL.

Before disposing of Corsette’s remains, however, Gress and Brandes decided to eat at Popeye’s and then play mini golf for Brandes’ birthday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Corsette witnesses

The Tampa Bay Times also reports a woman who lived with Brandes and Gress, and who is one of Gress’s former girlfriends, was aware Corsette was kept captive and tortured in the home but did nothing to help until it was too late.

The woman reportedly cooperated with the police after Brandes and Gress were charged with killing the teen. Gress and Brandes’ neighbors also saw Corsette at the home but said Gress often brought home young women and did not report what they saw to the police.

According to the St. Petersburg, FL Police Department, Steven Gress was already in custody on unrelated charges from March 5, 2025, for allegedly pointing a harpoon at Michelle Brandes and for drug possession. Michelle Brandes turned herself in to the police on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Gress and Brandes are charged with first-degree murder. Gress also faces a charge of kidnapping.

Steven Gress has pleaded not guilty. Gress told investigators it was Brandes’ fault Corsette died. Gress said he tried to save her. It is not immediately clear if Michelle Brandes has entered a plea. Brandes has reportedly said she was afraid of Gress and that it was his fault Corsette died.







