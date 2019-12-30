Things We Saw Today: Seems They’re Looking for a Young Luke Skywalker for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Star Wars series we’ve all been waiting for is still in the stage of murmurs. We don’t know when it is going to start filming or what is going to happen therein, but we do know one thing: We have Ewan McGregor back as Obi-Wan, and that’s maybe all I really care about.

Clearly set after the events of Revenge of the Sith, we know, at least, that Old Ben is going to be on Tatooine, and now, the rumor is that he’s going to run into a young Luke Skywalker.

According to LRM, Daniel Richtman (who often has the scoop for what is happening in Hollywood) has it on good authority that Lucasfilm is looking to cast a young Luke Skywalker for the series. The question now is: How young are we talking? We know very little about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series other than Deborah Chow is directing it and Ewan McGregor is back, so … exactly how long after Revenge of the Sith is it going to be set?

Now, first, I love Sebastian Stan with my whole heart, and he should absolutely play Luke Skywalker at some point, but they mean a child here. Sebastian Stan, if he were ever going to play a younger Mark Hamill, would have to be a Luke Skywalker between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. Maybe he could pop up on The Mandalorian, but unfortunately, Luke Skywalker is 19 years old when Obi-Wan Kenobi dies, and if Ewan McGregor is playing him, there’s no way in hell that SebStan is going to be cast.

Most likely, they’re going to be looking for a young boy—either a toddler or someone under the age of 10, depending on where in the story they’d need Luke Skywalker to be—but it’s funny when you stop and think about how Obi-Wan Kenobi went from Ewan McGregor to Sir Alec Guinness in 19 years, but whatever, that’s Star Wars for you.

Whatever they end up doing, I’m just excited for more of their Star Wars programming after the success of The Mandalorian. No matter my thoughts on The Rise of Skywalker, they managed to somehow bottle lighting with The Mandalorian, and I have high hopes that they can manage something similar with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

(image: Lucasfilm)

