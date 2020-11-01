comScore

Don’t Worry Young Ladies, Lindsey Graham Promises a Place for You in America*

*Bodily autonomy and choice not included.

By Chelsea SteinerNov 1st, 2020, 4:24 pm

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) questions Kelly Craft, President Trump's nominee to be Representative to the United Nations, during her nomination hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on June 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Craft has faced extensive scrutiny for her ties to the coal industry, as well as allegations that she was frequently absent during her time as the U.S. Ambassador to Canada. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Like many of his fellow republicans in the Senate, Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is in a heated race to keep his senate seat. Graham is polling neck-and-neck with his opponent Jaime Harrison, who has shattered fundraising records, hauling in $57 million during the final quarter of the campaign. During a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina on Saturday, Graham tried to win over voters by pointing to his support of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

In discussing Coney Barrett’s appointment, Graham remarked, “I want every young woman to know that that there’s a place for you in America if you’re pro-life, if you embrace your religion and you follow traditional family structure,” adding, “that you can go anywhere, young lady.”

Ah yes, if you’re Christian, white, and married to a man, then America is your oyster! You too can strip your gender of its rights in the name of theocracy. Have at it, ladies!

The comments from Mr. Serena Joy didn’t go unnoticed, especially by Harrison, who tweeted “First @LindseyGrahamSC said that Black folks can do anything in SC… as long as they’re conservative. Now he says young women can have a place in America if they’re pro-life and come from “traditional families.” Any other requirements we should know about, Lindsey?”

Graham’s conception of women as willing wives and handmaids echoes Trump’s comments to suburban women about their husbands going back to work. These crusty old men are truly still living in some old white Leave It to Beaver fantasy that bears no resemblance to 2020 America. It’s embarrassingly out of touch and just plain ignorant, but those qualities are the hallmarks of the republican party.

Oh, and confirmed bachelor Graham isn’t married and has no children, so what does he know about traditional family structure?

Many took to Twitter to roast Graham for his offensive and out of touch remarks:

If you’re upset and appalled by Graham’s desperate comments, you can channel that anger into a donation to Jaime Harrison.

(featured image: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

