‘You want to fight or you want to win?’: Cassian Andor is SO BACK!

The trailer for Andor season 2 is here and if you wanted a revolution, it is here for you! Oh how I’d let Cassian Andor lead me into battle.

Recommended Videos

The hit Star Wars series is back for its second season and with a promise from creator Tony Gilroy that the show will take us right up to Cassian’s debut in Rogue One, there is a lot riding on this. But the second season trailer really sets a tone for the show with “The Revolution Starts Now” by Steve Earle kicking us off. And it wouldn’t be Andor without some political drama, inspiration, and a lot of Diego Luna walking.

Disney dropped the trailer today and already, I wish it was April 22! Mainly because at times of uncertainty, having someone like Cassian Andor back on our television screens means a lot. He is willing to fight against the Empire and it inspires us all to fight back.

Creator Tony Gilroy spoke about the series in the press release, stating “One of the great thrills of making ‘Andor’ is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet — ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries. They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2.”

In the words of both Cassian Andor and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) in a cut line from Rogue One: This is a rebellion isn’t it? Well, I rebel.

The end of season 1 left us with Cassian saving Bix (Adria Arjona) and a rebellion beginning on Ferrix after his mother, Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw), encouraged the people of her home to fight back against the Empire. And it seems like that fighting spirit is carrying on through Andor season 2!

Timely, as always

(Disney+)

The use of “The Revolution Starts Now” is very poignant. Not only for the show but for the time in our history that we’re watching Andor in. The first season of the show was released when our political landscape was a little less aggressive than it is now but as we have men like Elon Musk talking about how liberals are somehow the Empire, it feels like Andor is more apt now than every before.

Star Wars at its core has always been political. It is there, in its name. But the comparisons between the properties and politics at large have ended up being messy throughout the years. Men like Ted Cruz and Donald Trump don’t see themselves as the Empire despite mirroring similarities with Palpatine’s rule but alas.

Shows like Andor work because they take what has always been at the center of this franchise and use it to their advantage. Who knew that a political thriller set in the Star Wars universe would work! (I did. Well me and Tony Gilroy.)

The first season of Andor was brilliant because it gave me more of Cassian Andor, a character I deeply loved from Rogue One. But more than that, it allowed Diego Luna and Tony Gilroy to grow this character and use the Star Wars universe to tell a deeper story in the political landscape of the Empire. It is going to be interesting to see how a show like Andor compares to our own political news but I cannot wait to see what Gilroy, Luna, and the cast of Andor has in store for us!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy