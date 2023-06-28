You Too Can Live Your Malibu Barbie Dreams in a New Airbnb

Growing up in the 90s meant I had the best collection of Barbie dolls. The affordable toy was a mainstay in my home to the extent that I had a Barbie-inspired room, a Christmas tree I still get ornaments for as an adult, as well as as many outfits for my collection as possible. Not to mention my Barbie Jeep I finally got when I was seven. My love of Barbie runs deep and has my entire life, so imagine my joy in these heavily marketed months leading up to the release of Barbie from Greta Gerwig. All of my hot pink fantasies are coming to life right before my eyes, including the ability to stay at Barbie’s Malibu mansion!

Airbnb has released a look into a very pink home for Barbie that will, come July, be available for fans to rent out and live their life in plastic. Based on Barbie’s own home that young fans had in their collection back when it was introduced in back in 1962, her dream house seems to have unlimited balcony space, a perfect pool, and a slide that leads right into the best-looking pool I’ve ever seen.

It just feels like I need to slide down that slide once in my life or I might combust. It’s absolute perfection.

The partnership joins a long list of brands bringing us the best Barbie looks and moments in the lead-up to the film’s release in July. This dream house rental though is one that I feel like I’m going to have to clear out my bank account to go to. Reservations begin on July 17th at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET and it would obviously be the perfect place to stay after you and your friends head to a double-feature screening of Barbie/Oppenheimer together.

This what my entire childhood has led to

For so many of us, Barbie feels like a dream— and not just because the movie does also feel like something of a fever dream if the trailers are anything to go by. We Barbie fans have been waiting patiently (through how many Transformers movies?) to see our childhood brought to the big screen.

Sure, we had the animated movies and some Barbie takes on stories like Swan Lake. (Also, unofficially if you want to count it, there was Life-Size starring Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan.) But we wanted more. We wanted blockbusters and franchises and merch. Finally seeing Barbie get the attention she deserves from Gerwig and star Margot Robbie has been an exciting time for us all.

Whether it is the legion of Barbies we’re going to meet or the Kens who are just Ken, this is a wonderful time to be a fan of the world of Barbie. I know I’m not alone in my excitement for the movie and I hope that we all can join forces and rent out the Malibu Barbie house together. For the slide alone, obviously.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

