Hello, you. I’m presuming that you’ve watched every episode of You and recognize that Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) isn’t anyone’s ideal partner. But this psychological thriller series is too wild to stop watching. If you’ve read the books, you know it’s an even wilder ride than the show, even though Season 3 took a more comedic tone.

When we last saw Joe he was in Paris to find Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) after murdering Love (Victoria Pedretti) and faking his own death. Season 4 was filmed and is set in London, and Joe Goldberg is living under an alias. He is now a professor (suspend your disbelief) and is surrounded by a lot of rich socialites. What other details have been revealed about Season 4? Keep reading.

You Season 4 trailer

Netflix hasn’t dropped an official trailer yet, with the teaser just offering us a brief look at Joe’s new persona. We’ll likely get at least one closer to You Part One’s release date. Yes, that’s right, You is doing a drop like Stranger Things 4 and is splitting the season into two parts. Certain shows should follow this formula if they are full of twists and shocking moments, keeping the hype alive on social media.

You Season 4 Part 1 release date

Originally You Season 4 was supposed to premiere on February 10th and was moved up a day. Who knows why Netflix made this choice? But you can expect Part 1 on February 9, 2023 on Netflix.

You Season 4 Part 2 release date

There’s no confirmation as of right now regarding how the episodes will be split up. We may get 5 episodes for Part 1 and 5 for Part 2. Maybe we’ll get a supersized finale like Stranger Things 4. Regardless, Part 2 will drop on March 9, 2023 on Netflix, four weeks after the first instalment.

Cast

Penn Badgley and Tati Gabrielle are the first people you’ll remember in the cast, having played central roles as Joe and Marienna in Season 3, but you might also recognize Lukas Gage from Scout’s Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015), The White Lotus, Euphoria, and more. Gage will play Adam, who is believed to be Joe’s central nemesis for Season 4. While we’re not sure how Marienne will shape up in the upcoming season, judging from Joe’s past habits of dropping women rapidly, she might not be the central obsession.

What we do know is that we’re certainly in for some stereotypical rich people behavior from most of these people and some stalker behavior from Joe. Here’s a look at the central cast in full:

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg / Jonathan Moore

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy

Lukas Gage as Adam

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia

Ed Speleers as Rhys

