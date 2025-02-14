‘You need to go away’: Elon Musk’s son X berates Trump in the Oval Office

Elon Musk’s four-year-old son, “X AE A-XII” (simply known as X), had a ballsy thing to say against the sitting president of the United States.

The tech billionaire spoke at the Oval Office while President Trump sat on the sidelines about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). While Musk droned on about bureaucracy, alleged fraud, and waste in the government, X was also in attendance. A fidgety X went up to Trump and audibly said, “You’re not the president. You need to go away.” President Trump didn’t pay much mind to the comments until X interrupted his father from speaking—to which the president tapped the kid.

This wouldn’t be the end of the president’s plight. Later on, the toddler would seemingly sneer at the president. He said something along the lines of, “I want you to shush.” President Trump wasn’t speaking, but perhaps even his presence was too loud for the boy.

Needless to say, social media users have been speculating on what could’ve possibly pushed X to say these things against President Trump. One social media user brought up that a four-year-old child couldn’t have come up with remarks like that on his own. They conjectured that Elon Musk must be talking poorly behind the president’s back, which his toddler son picked up. Meanwhile, other social media users made fun of the scenario and even commended X for his “honest” analysis of Trump. Another social media user described the situation as “a five-year-old bullying another five-year-old” as Trump desperately ignored the kid’s rude remarks.

Why do kids mimic?

An article from Durham University’s Department of Psychology states that younger children from age four are likely to over-imitate in the instrumental context rather than imitating out of behavioral norms. Essentially, they copy what they see because it’s positively or negatively reinforced by someone else. The best-case scenario is that X probably heard someone ramble against the president, but it would be disturbing if someone else had been repeatedly telling him that Trump isn’t the real president. Either way, nothing is confirmed—save for the fact that X isn’t so fond of President Donald Trump.

