You Could Become the Next ‘Idiot Sandwich’ on Gordon Ramsay’s New Cooking Show

Gordon Ramsay is a world-renowned chef and restauranteur whose establishments have earned a staggering 17 Michelin stars during his career. He has also made quite a name for himself through his television career, having presented and hosted countless cooking competitions and shows, including Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares. In addition to his culinary skills, he also gained recognition for his tendency to roast other cooks.

In Hell’s Kitchen, in particular, Ramsay gained a reputation for being quite brutal to his cooks. He’s a highly meticulous and passionate cook who holds professional chefs to a high standard. Hence, when things weren’t done right on Hell’s Kitchen, he’d let the contestants have it, roasting their dishes and hurling brutal profanity-laced insults at every provocation—and many actually watch his shows specifically to hear what hilariously painful insult he’ll drop next.

In 2015, Ramsay appeared on James Corden’s The Late Late Show and performed a comedy sketch with Julie Chen. Inspired by Ramsay’s insults, the sketch saw him berating Chen, who played the role of one of his cooks. In frustration, Ramsay held two pieces of bread on either side of her face and demanded, “What are you?” Chen then dutifully responded, “An idiot sandwich!”

Although it was staged, the scene quickly went viral, as it was exactly the kind of thing that Ramsay would say in real life, so much so that many actually mistake the moment as a genuine scene in one of his shows. It turned into a meme, and eight years later, everyone still associates Ramsay with the idiot sandwich insult. Now, he’s finally accepting his idiot sandwich fame and making it into a TV show.

Gordon Ramsay announces Idiot Sandwich cooking show

America…I'm looking for some amazing sandwich makers to be my next #IdiotSandwich ! Is that you ? If you live in the Nevada area and are 18+ email [email protected] now ! pic.twitter.com/tntEs40fKy — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 18, 2023

He put out a call on social media looking for participants in the Nevada area who are over 18 years old for his new show. In his video, he asks, “Are you an Idiot Sandwich? If so, can you prove it to me live?” In this scenario, though, being an idiot sandwich is a good thing. The show is seeking to rally some phenomenal sandwich makers, who will then compete to earn the title of idiot sandwich from Ramsay himself. He clarified that participants don’t have to be professional cooks, as he’s simply looking for anyone with a top-notch sandwich recipe and a “big personality.”

Ramsay’s Idiot Sandwich show should be appealing to his fans, considering that they frequently exhibit a desire to be called an idiot sandwich by the chef. He told People, “Wherever I go, there’s some young kid somewhere that wants to be called an ‘idiot sandwich.'” Additionally, he claimed his Idiot Sandwich earmuffs, sold by his Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in Caesars Palace, are “one of the best-selling things in Vegas.”

For all the sandwich aficionados out there, this is your time to shine. If your sandwich is impressive enough, you could attain the coveted Ramsay-designated status of an idiot sandwich.

(featured image: CBS)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]