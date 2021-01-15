Gordon Ramsay is famous for a lot of things, but if I had to name the top items he’s associated with, I’d say it’s eggs, steaks, insulting adults, and being kind to children. And as it turns out, he’s doing all of those things over on TikTok.

Ramsay’s TikTok account is full of “duets,” where users post videos of themselves doing side-by-side commentary with other’s existing videos. Ramsay uses this format to comment on people cooking. While he watches a range of recipes, my favorite genre is Gordon Ramsay Trashing Men Ruining Steaks.

“Ok big boy, let’s go!” Ramsay says before dragging this man wearing a spice/beer/antler belt for cooking his steaks backwards.

Then there’s this man, who ruined his filet mignon by turning it into a tree:

He seems to be in actual pain watching this person put Nutella (?) on their wagyu (???):

It’s not only men who ruin steaks. Proof:

Ramsey also comments on aspiring chefs making his famous scrambled eggs … or they’re trying to, at least.

While Ramsay is really well known for his various reality shows where he berates adults for their bad cooking/restaurant management (Hell’s Kitchen, Master Chef, Kitchen Nightmares), he also has the delightful Master Chef Jr., where he is overwhelmingly kind and encouraging to a bunch of mini chefs. And he definitely does that on TikTok, too.

What else were we looking at today in between Ramsay videos?

The king of cheap beers, Natty Light, has created what it says is the most expensive piece of art of all time. How? It’s made of college diplomas, one of the biggest sources of debt in the US. I love art that takes on both fine-art culture and debt-for-profit. (via Artnet)

In lieu of the regular Mardi Gras parade this year, people in New Orleans are turning their houses into floats.

No Mardi Gras parades in NOLA this year, but people are doing house floats! Decorating their houses and hiring some float 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xoFHRkVyk1 — 🆕 Orleans ⚜️witter (@neworleanstl) January 14, 2021

Lol, who’s in the market for some new reading material?

My fiancé got me this book pic.twitter.com/n1IMg6NVPZ — Tess Owen (@misstessowen) January 13, 2021

Soooooo … who wants to talk about Armie Hammer? (via Pajiba)

Hold on, Chris Rock auditioned for a role on Friends AND for George Costanza on Seinfeld? Pour one out for the ’90s that could have been. (via Lainey Gossip)

Here’s to a peaceful, fulfilling, creative weekend.

The Creative Process in 43 Hayao Miyazaki Screengrabs (Context: https://t.co/nqjmAtLAND) pic.twitter.com/Qfr5ethVjB — Mason Currey (@masoncurrey) January 11, 2021

(image: Gordon Ramsay on TikTok)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com