I’m Obsessed With This Bizarre, Extravagant Way To Play ‘Fortnite’

Over the Christmas break, I shamelessly played a ton of LEGO Fortnite—emphasis on the word “shamelessly.” You couldn’t rip me away from that game while I was on holiday. One day after Christmas, a friend stayed over for the holidays, and we woke up, grabbed Popeyes, and then she watched me play LEGO Fortnite. I was in Fortnite heaven.

But hanging out in your winter jammies isn’t the best way to experience Fortnite. Not by far. With the MLB off-season still underway, they turned the Fenway Park jumbotron into a giant Fortnite video screen. It may just be the most incredible use of the Red Sox’s baseball stadium yet (’cause God knows the Red Sox aren’t making good use of that thing as is).

Wake up, honey! We’re playing Fortnite at Fenway Park!

The news came from Over the Monster’s Jake Roy, who saw Fortnite boot up on the Fenway Park jumbotron from his office on Thursday. He proceeded to snap a picture of the Fortnite lobby screen for the Battle Royale mode. A Fortnite cinematic played on the board, as well, suggesting whoever was using the enormous screen hadn’t played Fortnite in quite some time—or was, perhaps, accessing the game from a new device.

I hate to be a snitch, but someone is playing Fortnite in Fenway right now pic.twitter.com/eIMZfrVO4A — Jake Roy (@Jake3Roy) January 4, 2024

Roy spent the day speculating on who could have been using the Fenway jumbotron to play Fortnite, ultimately deciding it was likely “some bored-at-work Fenway operations people trying to kill a few minutes.” That’s quite impressive if true, but a random Fenway employee won’t be getting a call from Guinness any time soon.

The Guinness World Record for “largest digital video game display” is held by The Esports Awards along with Xfinity, after they displayed a Pac-Man game at Resorts World Las Vegas. That display was at a size thousands upon thousands of feet bigger than Fenway’s video board. Although it’s certainly possible that Fenway Park could win a Guinness World Record for “biggest video board display of Fortnite at Fenway Park during the baseball off-season.”

Then again, Guinness isn’t exactly the greatest authority on world records, as YouTuber Hbomberguy pointed out in his ROBLOX_OOF.mp3 video. So there’s always the chance that a bigger, unseen display of Fortnite was shown at Fenway Park during the off-season. Food for thought, huh? Speaking of food, I’m going to order Popeyes and play LEGO Fortnite now.

