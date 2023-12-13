Is ‘LEGO Fortnite’ Just in ‘Fortnite’ for, Like, Ever?

LEGO Fortnite is cool. Like, really cool. So cool that I’m planning on redownloading Fortnite and playing a ton of it during my Christmas break. The feature is basically an entirely new game added into Fortnite, all for free. And it may just go down in history as one of the best video game LEGO partnerships to date.

For those of you that don’t know, LEGO Fortnite is a special mode in Fortnite that deviates from the traditional Fortnite Battle Royale formula known and loved worldwide. Instead, LEGO Fortnite drops players into a procedurally generated Fortnite world as LEGO minifigures. You can craft your own base, fight enemies, and even hang out with your friends! Think of it like Minecraft meets Fortnite, but with LEGO instead.

Of course, if you simply want to chill out on voice chat and build some cool things with LEGO, you can do that too, with the game’s Sandbox mode. You can either follow pre-designed LEGO builds, or come up with your own creations by scratch—brick by brick, tock by tick, no matter how thin, no matter how thick, as that old LEGO Island song goes.

LEGO Fortnite launched on Dec. 7, 2023, and the mode has drawn a considerable number of LEGO fans and former Fortnite players back to Epic’s game. (You can even include me in that list!) But is the mode around forever, or just for a couple weeks? Here’s what you need to know

Is LEGO Fortnite staying in Fortnite?

Good news: LEGO Fortnite is not a limited-time event. On December 11, the official Fortnite Twitter account confirmed that the mode is “here to stay—with regular updates.”

The account also called LEGO Fortnite a “brand new” game, implying Epic plans to treat the LEGO-themed adventure as a dedicated experience within the Fortnite ecosystem. While we can’t necessarily say anything for certain this early, that likely means Epic’s “regular updates” will be far more advanced and thorough than bug fixes and miniature tweaks.

Howdy, friends ? seeing some chatter around our newly launched games and people worried that they may not stick around. To clarify: these are brand new games entirely—not LTM’s.



Fear not! @LEGOFortnite, @RocketRacing, and @FNFestival are here to stay – with regular updates. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 11, 2023

So don’t worry if you aren’t near your gaming PC or fancy new consoles during the holidays. You’ll have plenty of time to explore LEGO Fortnite’s world afterward, anytime, anywhere.

(featured image: Epic Games)

