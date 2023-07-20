You Can Now Eat Barbie Merch Thanks to Burger King

Warner Bros. and Mattel DO NOT REST and their budget is endless. In a long line of merch, Burger King Brazil has released a goddamn BARBIE MEAL.

In a translation of the caption, they say, “Barbies from all over Brazil, tune in to this novelty that came straight from Barbie LandTM to our kingdom!

“It’s real, NOW you can come running to BK to try the BK BarbieTM Combo.”

The meal consists of The Pink Burger which is filled with a patty, bacon, cheese, and smokey pink sauce, Ken’s Potato French Fries, a pink donut, and Barbie’s Shake. The milkshake is made with vanilla ice cream and strawberry Nesquik powder.

Not to mention the meal comes in the cutest box ever. I didn’t know food could slay like this.

When it was announced that it would be released on July 12 for a limited time, people’s reactions were very mixed.

OH THIS IS SICKENING — THUGGA (@THUGGABEY) July 12, 2023

Looks tasty not gonna lie — Dude (@AnXboxDude) July 12, 2023

What is in that…. — psychic allie | readings open (@AlliePsychic) July 12, 2023

GIVE ME THAT — KYMANI ? (fan acc) (@kykyoutsold) July 12, 2023

People have been flocking to Burger King to review it.

@naylabez So I decided to try the new #barbie burger from Burger King cuz why not? The combo comes with the Pink Burger, Ken Fries, and a drink. They had the option of getting it with the pink Barbie Shake which comes with a Donuts (also pink) but I preferred getting something else to drink ? The burger comes with cheese, bacon and the pink sauce which is what makes it the “Barbie Burger”. It’s a pretty average burger king burger tbh. Would you try it? #barbiemovie #burgerking #barbiegirl #barbieburger #barbiethemovie #fyp #foryoupage @Burger King @Burger King Brasil @barbie @Barbie Movie ♬ Barbie Girl – Lady Aqua

Ultimately, those who’ve tried it deemed it average at best, with a few finding it hard to find a difference between the Barbie burger and a regular one. While this doesn’t match up to how we found Barbie itself, it’s perhaps the best you can expect from a promo burger meal.

Burger King is far from the first company to collaborate on a Barbie collection in the promotion of the new film. There has been makeup, courtesy of NYX Cosmetics, clothes from Primark, toothpaste from MOON Oral Beauty, Impala Skates which look just like the ones worn by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the film, a miniature hot pink Corvette from Hot Wheels, and a Barbie-themed Xbox.

There is so much the list could literally go on forever. This film’s promotion will honestly go down in history as one of the biggest and best, and when it’s all over I will be devastated.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

