comScore

Okay What the Hell Is Hubie Halloween?

By Rachel LeishmanOct 9th, 2020, 12:27 pm

Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween

By now, you’ve probably seen everyone on Twitter screaming about Hubie Halloween, so what exactly is it? It’s a return to Adam Sandler’s absurd comedies, and it oddly works for 2020. Based in Salem on Halloween, Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) wants everyone to be safe. The movie is, at its core, Adam Sandler doing a strange voice and basically Waterboy, but set in Salem.

Everyone in town makes fun of Hubie, with the exception of Violet Valentine (Julie Bowen), but when Salem needs him, Hubie steps up despite the fact that everyone thinks he’s a joke. To be completely honest, I think in any other year, this would just be a return to form for Sandler and another movie we all watched whenever we wanted background noise. (I’m not dissing Sandler movies. Billy Madison is truly one of my favorite things ever, but I think they’re just comfort comedies we can put on and let play.)

But, instead, we live in 2020, and now I can’t stop thinking about Steve Buscemi as a man who thinks he’s a werewolf.

Okay, now for tweets about Steve Buscemi.

Actually, read Karen Han’s entire interview with Adam Sandler, where it is revealed that his nickname for Steve Buscemi is “The Boosh.”

Watch Hubie Halloween. Do it for the absurdity of it all. Do it for the CGI scared cat.

(image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!