Okay What the Hell Is Hubie Halloween?

By now, you’ve probably seen everyone on Twitter screaming about Hubie Halloween, so what exactly is it? It’s a return to Adam Sandler’s absurd comedies, and it oddly works for 2020. Based in Salem on Halloween, Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) wants everyone to be safe. The movie is, at its core, Adam Sandler doing a strange voice and basically Waterboy, but set in Salem.

Everyone in town makes fun of Hubie, with the exception of Violet Valentine (Julie Bowen), but when Salem needs him, Hubie steps up despite the fact that everyone thinks he’s a joke. To be completely honest, I think in any other year, this would just be a return to form for Sandler and another movie we all watched whenever we wanted background noise. (I’m not dissing Sandler movies. Billy Madison is truly one of my favorite things ever, but I think they’re just comfort comedies we can put on and let play.)

But, instead, we live in 2020, and now I can’t stop thinking about Steve Buscemi as a man who thinks he’s a werewolf.

hubie halloween is the best movie of 2020 and that’s it pic.twitter.com/aGmzxoQpYV — (@AeyAlBalushi) October 7, 2020

How it started How it ended #HubieHalloween pic.twitter.com/nleSBjwo5c — Stay Sppy In Spktber (@KWilsonHunte) October 7, 2020

Academy Award nominated Actress June Squibb wearing a “Boner Doner” shirt pic.twitter.com/CwP7DCW2sj — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) October 7, 2020

“You could trouble me for a warm glass of shut the hell up!” Adam Sandler’s ‘Hubie Halloween’ is now on Netflix and Ben Stiller pops up as a familiar face: the evil orderly in ‘Happy Gilmore’ pic.twitter.com/WWqHg4pqBA — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) October 7, 2020

watching Hubie Halloween for the plot the plot: pic.twitter.com/ZRgfmV8MUV — ceo of gwyneth paltrow – : chemical hearts (@paltrowland) October 7, 2020

Hubie Halloween (2020) pic.twitter.com/4Fd1hxdmXR — Đ ᴀ ʀ ᴛ ʜ ⚔️ F ʀ ᴀ ᴢ ᴇ ʀ (@dracarysdemon) October 7, 2020

can’t believe my review of HUBIE HALLOWEEN is only 1,400 words (and that only like 200 of them are about how June Squibb deserves a Best Supporting Actress nomination for the powerful scene where she wears a t-shirt that says “Boner Donor”) — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) October 7, 2020

my fav moment of Hubie Halloween. a woman threatens to beat this woman to death with her own cat and they CGI’d the cat to look scared pic.twitter.com/mrZCyqDAqB — steev (@OkSteev) October 8, 2020

Okay, now for tweets about Steve Buscemi.

will watch Hubie Halloween for hot man Steve Buscemi — Ash (@ashonfilme) October 7, 2020

Hubie Halloween needed more werewolf Steve Buscemi. — Josh Lami’s House of Horrors (@ShutUpJoshLami) October 7, 2020

watching Hubie Halloween as a Steve Buscemi thirst watch — Madison Brek (@madisonbrek) October 9, 2020

has anyone pointed out that steve buscemi actually played a werewolf in the hotel transylvania franchise before hubie halloween — hubie hannahween (@goodjobliz) October 9, 2020

Actually, read Karen Han’s entire interview with Adam Sandler, where it is revealed that his nickname for Steve Buscemi is “The Boosh.”

Watch Hubie Halloween. Do it for the absurdity of it all. Do it for the CGI scared cat.

