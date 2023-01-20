Breaking Down All the Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023

Netflix is the leader in streaming content but it also has a pretty incredible slate of movies. From Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion to the action flick Red Notice and several other titles in between, the streaming platform brought us some great hits in 2022. And 2023 looks just as amazing! Stars like Chris Evans, Angela Bassett, Eddie Murphy, and more all have movies coming to Netflix this year, as revealed in the streamer’s preview of its 2023 releases.

In a sneak preview of each new movie coming to Netflix, we got some first looks at upcoming movies as well as their release dates. And there are quite a few movies in here that look incredible. I’m even excited for Millie Bobby Brown in a girl power dragon-slaying movie!

There are so many fun titles on the way, so let’s break down each movie—what it is, what it’s about, and when you can watch it.

You People

Remember the movie Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? Or the movie Guess Who, which is a remake of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? Well, now we have You People, which feels like more of the same, but this version stars Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long, and Lauren London. So, you know, the type of movie where we know how it’s going to go, but we will be seated for it anyway.

You People hits Netflix on January 27 and I just feel like there are going to be so many screencaps from this used on Twitter.

Your Place or Mine

Sometimes, a rom-com is exactly what you need, and this one about Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher falling in love sounds lovely. The movie is described as follows: “Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

Right in time for the Valentine’s Day rom-com boom, Your Place or Mine comes out on February 10 to remind us just how single we are!

Luther: The Fallen Sun

The show Luther is how many people know about Idris Elba. It was their first introduction to him as an actor, and is cemented in their minds as the role that made him a star. And now we’re getting a movie continuing the story of detective John Luther. The synopsis for the film is as follows: “In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.”

We get to jump back into the world of Luther on March 10.

Murder Mystery 2

The first Murder Mystery movie shocked audiences by how genuinely funny it was and now we’re getting a sequel! Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back to solve another case, and you know that they’re going to cause chaos while doing so. The brief first look has Mark Strong saying that their reputation is bad, so already I’m invested in whatever this movie is going to be!

The sequel comes out on March 31, just in time for everyone to celebrate spring by seeing Aniston and Sandler trying to solve crimes once again.

The Mother

No offense to Jennifer Lopez, who I love, but I do feel like she has four different movies titled Mother. Or something like it. This movie seems like more of what we’ve come to know Jennifer Lopez for. The snippet we got in the overall sneak peek shows a mother trying to protect her family, and look, maybe J. Lo characters should get better at that. I feel like her family is always in peril.

The Mother comes out on May 12.

Extraction 2

Love when Chris Hemsworth gets to kick ass? Well, you’re in luck! The sequel to the action-packed Extraction directed by Sam Hargrave brings us Tyler Rake coming out of retirement. The footage in the preview gives us just a brief look at the follow-up, but it’s enough to have fans excited for what is to come.

Extraction 2 hits Netflix on June 16.

They Cloned Tyrone

One way to instantly get me interested in a movie is to have Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris in it. And putting them all together is a gift! The synopsis for They Cloned Tyrone is as follows: “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”

They Cloned Tyrone hits Netflix on July 21.

Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot continues her action career with Heart of Stone. We have quite a few months before it is streaming, and the first footage reveals very little. Gadot is said to be playing a spy, and what we do know is that you don’t know who to trust. Probably not even Jamie Dornan, which is sad for us all.

You can catch Heart of Stone on Netflix on August 11.

Lift

Look, they gotta lift things. In fact, Kevin Hart asks, “What are we lifting?” right after the Netflix video announces Lift and its release date. Which is genuinely hilarious. The movie’s cast is completely stacked with Billy Magnussen, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, and more joining Hart in the film, and honestly? We’ll be watching no matter what this movie actually is.

Lift comes out on August 25 and we can’t wait to see what they lift up next!

Damsel

Girl power! A movie that feels like something I would have loved in 2008, Damsel is another commentary on women and their strength, this time in a dragon-slaying scenario. Honestly? Good. We deserve things like this in media when for so long we’ve had to watch only men do it, and seeing Millie Bobby Brown kill a dragon sounds pretty cool—especially with Angela Bassett by her side.

You can watch Damsel on October 13.

Pain Hustlers

Chris Evans has an accent and he’s flirting with Emily Blunt? We’re in. Add Andy Garcia to the mix and there’s something for everyone in Pain Hustlers. The synopsis is as follows: “Upon losing her job, a blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.”

Pain Hustlers hits Netflix on October 27.

The Killer

What’s better than a Michael Fassbender movie? A Fassbender movie directed by David Fincher. And a Fincher murder tale is one of the best in the business! What we know about the movie is limited and only hints as to what we can expect with lines like “Trust no one” and “Don’t improvise.” Until we know more, it is just nice to know we have another Fincher movie on the way.

The Killer arrives right after the spooky season with a November 10 release date.

A Family Affair

I just need to say one thing and it’s all you need to know about this movie: Zac Efron seems to be dating Nicole Kidman and Joey King catches them. That’s all. And from that alone, I know that I will be watching The Family Affair and I will love every single second of it.

The Family Affair hits Netflix on November 17.

Leo

Leo the Lizard is one of those classroom-dwelling creatures that you always wondered about. What do they think about when the class isn’t there? Are they okay? Well, now we’ll know in this new Adam Sandler animated film! Look, I love stuff like this, and Adam Sandler is great, so this is a win-win situation all around.

You can find out what Leo is thinking on November 22.

Leave the World Behind

We love a mysterious, seemingly apocalyptic movie! Netflix gave us a first look at Leave the World Behind, which stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Myha’la Herrold. According to the streamer, the movie is about “A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout.”

Leave the World Behind premieres on Netflix on December 8.

Rebel Moon

And we finally got our first real look at Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon! The film is based on a story that Snyder co-created with Kurt Johnstad (300), and the two wrote the script with Shay Hatten. “For all that you love, show them no mercy” is what Djimon Hounsou says in the brief clip before fights break out, and that is enough to have us excited (for now)!

We’re finally getting Rebel Moon on December 22, and what a way to end Netflix’s slate for 2023!

Which is your most anticipated title of 2023?

