Fans of Yellowstone already miss the adventures of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. So many want to know if a prequel film or show is in the work!

On the flagship show of Yellowstone, we did get to see Josh Lucas play a younger version of John through flashbacks. And with the series itself spinning off into two prequel series already, it isn’t a strange ask of fans. We have had both 1883 and 1923 that highlight the Dutton family and John’s ancestors. But one focused on John Dutton specifically has not yet happened.

In fact, as of this writing, there is no news of any movie or project with John Dutton happening. The character, who died in the final season of the flagship series, still has a lot of mystery to him through. Which is probably where this question comes from. Still, don’t hold your breath waiting for more of John Dutton.

But it would be an exciting new venture for the Taylor Sheridan empire. The Yellowstone universe is vast and every changing and growing. With both prequel series, it opened a door up for so many other types of storytelling as well. Especially since we have always used flashbacks in Yellowstone anyway.

A John Dutton movie with Josh Lucas would be amazing but it also seems like Kevin Costner is done with Sheridan’s world so it isn’t likely that he would come back in anyway, even for a John Dutton movie. For now, we have plenty of other stories of the Dutton family to work with.

Still, it isn’t bad to want a John Dutton movie. He was our main character and the man who started it all. We miss him and rightfully so. But, for now, we will just have to exist in a world without new John Dutton content but hopefully Sheridan and the team at Yellowstone isn’t done with John forever.

