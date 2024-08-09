Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford Are Now Part of the Same TV Universe

It was already becoming a chore to keep track of all the Yellowstone spinoffs, and now reports indicate that another one has been added to the list.

Titled The Madison, the new entrant in the Yellowstone universe is being headlined by Hollywood legend Michelle Pfeiffer. She will both star and executive produce the drama, which was earlier referred to as 2024 and was expected to have Matthew McConaughey as the lead, but it never materialized. The announcement has now been finally made, with the Oscar nominee becoming the face of the TV series.

Based on themes of grief and human connection, the series will follow a wealthy matriarch-led New York family that chooses to relocate to Montana. Pfeiffer will reportedly be playing Stacy Clyburn, a Manhattan resident who makes the decision to move to Big Sky Country following the untimely demise of her husband and brother-in-law in a plane crash. Apart from Pfeiffer, Suits actor Patrick J. Adams, Beau Garrett, and Kurt Russell are also rumored to be a part of the cast, but there hasn’t been a confirmation yet.

The Madison will serve as a sequel to Yellowstone, with both shows being interlinked at some point through common plot lines. Reports indicate that a number of stars that feature in the original—Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes—might also be a part of the spin-off, although the switch from 2024 to The Madison, and some uncertainty over whether that is one show retooled or two separate series, mean not much is known regarding the details.

It is difficult to comment on a potential release window for the show as it has recently been commissioned. Schedules of Michelle Pfeiffer and other actors that are cast in the future will play a major role in deciding when the series becomes available for streaming, as will Taylor Sheridan’s availability.

Yellowstone has been a major success for Sheridan and Paramount, which is reflected in the number of ancillary shows it has spawned: 1883, 1923, 1944, The Madison, and 6666, which is currently on hold.

