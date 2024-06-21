Paramount Network Finally Announces ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2 Release Date

It has been over a year and a half since Yellowstone season 5, part 1 premiered, and viewers will be relieved to know the final part now has an official release date.

Recommended Videos

Taylor Sheridan and John Linson’s neo-Western drama was renewed for a fifth and final season. However, Paramount Network divided the season into two parts and granted it a larger episode count than usual. Although the first eight episodes premiered in November 2022, what was expected to be a brief hiatus before the last six episodes turned into a long delay due to the Hollywood labor strikes and scheduling conflicts with showrunner Sheridan and lead Kevin Costner. Although viewers will be excited about the official release date, the news is a bit bittersweet as we also now have an official answer regarding Costner’s appearance.

Following the premiere date announcement, Costner finally confirmed after much speculation that he will not return for the final episodes of Yellowstone. The star recently started working on the Horizon: An American Saga film series, and the split Yellowstone season and delays conflicted with his commitment to the movies. Although Costner ultimately couldn’t work out the scheduling, Yellowstone is still slated to return without him.

When does Yellowstone season 5 part 2 come out?

Paramount Network recently dropped a short video to announce that Yellowstone season 5, part 2. will premiere on November 10, 2024.

Internationally, the show will debut on Paramount+ in Canada on November 10 and in the UK on November 11. The release date confirmation comes about a month after Yellowstone season 5 finally resumed production following a years-long hiatus. The new season is currently filming in Montana sans Costner. Although the end of Yellowstone is now in sight, the franchise is expected to continue well beyond the show.

The Yellowstone spinoff, 1923, is preparing for its second season, while the planned spinoffs, 6666, 1944, and 2024, are all currently in development. Hence, viewers will be getting a sequel series, two prequel series, and a Yellowstone spinoff believed to be focused on Jefferson White’s Jimmy. As Yellowstone season 5 approaches its end, it will allow the rest of the franchise to move closer to official release dates, too, as a new era begins.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy