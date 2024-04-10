Kevin Costner as John Dutton on Yellowstone
Category:
TV

Is There Still Hope that Kevin Costner Could Return to ‘Yellowstone’?

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 05:35 pm

Kevin Costner’s John Dutton has been the patriarch of the Dutton family since the beginning of Yellowstone. When it was announced that Costner would not be returning to finish out the story of the hit series, fans wanted to know what had happened to make him leave.

Recommended Videos

Things seemed to go south, and for a moment, Costner seemingly threatened a lawsuit, and then news came that the series was set to end after the second half of season 5. That all now seems to be in limbo again because Costner went to CinemaCon to talk about his new film, Horizon: An American Saga.

There, he told Entertainment Tonight, “I’d like to be able to do it but we haven’t been able to … I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we’re at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it.”

The “if” and the “comfortable” are doing a lot of work in Costner’s statement.

Does this mean that he might be coming back? That we will at least get the conclusion of this story? Or can we read into his statement further and hope for more of Yellowstone than we were originally promised? It could, also, mean that Costner is passing off the blame so that, if we don’t see any more of John Dutton, it isn’t his fault.

Personally, I am okay with Yellowstone ending to expand this universe in other shows, but also, there needs to be some kind of conclusion to the flagship series, and if that means that Costner is down to finish telling it, then I cannot wait to see what Costner and Taylor Sheridan have in store.

(featured image: Paramount+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article WHAT Happened to Gambit at the End of Today’s ‘X-Men ’97’!?
Gambit standing with tongs and in a crop top
Category: TV
TV
WHAT Happened to Gambit at the End of Today’s ‘X-Men ’97’!?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Bluey’ Creator Speculates About an Intriguing New Direction for the Heelers
Bluey, reading under a tree, smiles at a black labrador retriever named Jean-Luc.
Category: TV
TV
‘Bluey’ Creator Speculates About an Intriguing New Direction for the Heelers
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ Trailer: Harvey Keitel Tells Melanie Lynskey a Love Story
Harvey Keitel and Melanie Lynskey in 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz'
Category: TV
TV
‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ Trailer: Harvey Keitel Tells Melanie Lynskey a Love Story
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Here’s Everything We Know About ‘Industry’ Season 3
A promotional image of the cast of HBO's 'Industry'.
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Everything We Know About ‘Industry’ Season 3
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The Serpent Queen’ Season 2 Release Window, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
The Serpent Queen
Category: TV
TV
‘The Serpent Queen’ Season 2 Release Window, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WHAT Happened to Gambit at the End of Today’s ‘X-Men ’97’!?
Gambit standing with tongs and in a crop top
Category: TV
TV
WHAT Happened to Gambit at the End of Today’s ‘X-Men ’97’!?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Bluey’ Creator Speculates About an Intriguing New Direction for the Heelers
Bluey, reading under a tree, smiles at a black labrador retriever named Jean-Luc.
Category: TV
TV
‘Bluey’ Creator Speculates About an Intriguing New Direction for the Heelers
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ Trailer: Harvey Keitel Tells Melanie Lynskey a Love Story
Harvey Keitel and Melanie Lynskey in 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz'
Category: TV
TV
‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ Trailer: Harvey Keitel Tells Melanie Lynskey a Love Story
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Here’s Everything We Know About ‘Industry’ Season 3
A promotional image of the cast of HBO's 'Industry'.
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Everything We Know About ‘Industry’ Season 3
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The Serpent Queen’ Season 2 Release Window, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
The Serpent Queen
Category: TV
TV
‘The Serpent Queen’ Season 2 Release Window, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 10, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.