What’s the Hold-Up With ‘Yellowstone 6666’?

The Yellowstone universe started with one show about John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family and has since grown into a multi-show juggernaut. The series currently has two spinoff shows with a couple more on the way. One of those is Yellowstone 6666 (pronounced “Yellowstone Four Sixes”).

The thing with Yellowstone 6666 is that we know very little about the series. It was announced way back in 2021 but has since faced a lot of setbacks due to issues with Kevin Costner on Yellowstone, the strikes in 2023, and more.

So let’s talk a bit about what we do know about the series.

When will Yellowstone 6666 premiere?

Don’t hold your breath for Yellowstone 6666. We haven’t heard much about it and we don’t have a set release date yet. But Taylor Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone and its spinoffs (as well as a number of other Paramount+ shows), recently gave an update on the series. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan said, “That [show], for a number of reasons, needs a unique level of special care because this is a real place with real families working here. You have to respect the lineage. I’ve told [the studio] to be patient.”

Who is in it?

Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) was sent to Four Sixes in the main Yellowstone series so fans can assume that he’ll play a part in the show. But we don’t know for certain. In fact, we know nothing about the cast. If Jimmy is there though, we will probably see Emily (Kathryn Kelly) as well.

What is the plot of Yellowstone 6666?

The press release from Paramount describes the series as follows: “Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.”

