The Sisterly Bond of Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova in the Final Black Widow Trailer

Natasha Romanoff has always been something of a lone wolf, and now, in the final trailer for Black Widow, we can see that her heart may have always been with her sister, Yelena. Yelena Belova, who in the comics is also Black Widow, went through the same program that Natasha did as a child. While most definitely not blood-related (yet we’ll have to see what the Marvel Cinematic Universe does with their relationship), the two have a sisterly blond that makes the stakes that much higher for Black Widow.

With a lot of new footage (shocking for Marvel, to be quite honest), the finale trailer for Natasha’s standalone movie focuses on her relationship with Yelena more than anything else. We also see a bit more of Taskmaster watching Iron Man 2, hear Iron Maiden and Red Guardian refer to themselves as Natasha’s parents, and get an inside look at the Red Room.

And while all of the new information is key to understand what, exactly, we’re getting out of Black Widow, I’m more interested in Florence Pugh’s Yelena than anything else. A woman who was clearly once under the control of the Red Room (which, much like the Winter Soldier program, forced those in its possession to do things out of their own control), Yelena, from what I can tell, is an extremely strong character who clearly still needs her sister.

The important thing about this final trailer is the relationship between Yelena and Natasha. Sisters who clearly still care for each other, Yelena and Natasha’s relationship to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a new one. While Yelena is a Black Widow in the comics, we’re seeing her onscreen for the first time, and to be honest, I can’t wait to see Natasha care for someone who she does, instantly, deem her sister.

While the Avengers are her “family” and they fight as such, it was never the kind of thing where she referred to Steve Rogers or Tony Stark has her brothers. Wanda Maximoff was never her sister. Yelena though, in a lot of ways, is the only family she has, and so, to see the family aspect of this trailer shine through and get a glimpse into the life Natasha had prior to becoming Natalie Rushman and working for Tony Stark in Iron Man 2 is exciting.

Black Widow is a long time coming, something many fans have been saying since its announcement, but I’m excited not only to see Natasha Romanoff finally get her moment but to see how Yelena plays into her story overall. There is a fear that Yelena will die in this movie, explaining why Natasha has blonde hair and wears Yelena’s colors in Avengers: Infinity War, but I personally hope this movie opens the door for Yelena as the new Black Widow for the Avengers.

Just imagine her talking to Peter Parker; it’d be delightful!

