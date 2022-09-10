Yelena Belova Is Leading the Thunderbolts in a Message from Florence Pugh at D23

The leader of the Thunderbolts is here and her name is Yelena Belova! Florence Pugh couldn’t be at D23 due to her filming schedule for Dune: Part II where she is playing Princess Irulan but she popped into the celebration to tell us that Yelena is going to be the leader of the Thunderbolts in the upcoming film! Yes, that does peak my interest for the upcoming movie tenfold.

Yelena, who first made her appearance in Black Widow, is the sister of Natasha Romanoff and a former member of the Black Widows. She’s not had the easiest life and while we have seen her working with Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, she does seem to still kind of do whatever she wants on her own terms. Leading the Thunderbolts though does put her in a position of power that will be interesting to see play out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large.

Pugh sent the message in and was played on the big screen as Kevin Feige and director Jake Schreier looked up at her message.

Florence Pugh can’t be here, but sends a message to the crowd. She will lead the Thunderbolts#D23 #D23Expo #D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/y9QwWGBVrl — Marvel Tesseract @ D23 (@Mar_Tesseract) September 10, 2022

The future for Yelena

It’s exciting to see how many projects are including Yelena now. She went from Black Widow into Hawkeye where she met Kate Bishop in her quest to get answers about her sister’s death from Clint Barton and so to see her venture back into the world of the Thunderbolts alongside the U.S. Agent John Walk (played by Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Contessa (Julia Louis Dreyfu), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Ghost (Hannah Dominique E. John-Kamen) is going to be exciting.

I don’t think that this is going to be a brief stint for Pugh in the MCU either. With the departure of Scarlett Johannson’s Natasha, it does seem as if the Black Widow role is going to fall to Yelena and I’m excited about that! I still do want to see a series of Yelena searching the world for the Widows, which was set up at the end of Black Widow, but until then, I will gladly watch Yelena lead the Thunderbolts because she deserves it.

