Chisa, Cocona, Juria, Jurin, Harvey, Hinata, and Maya from XG
(XGALX)
Category:
Big on the Internet

K-Pop’s Latest Sensation Is Launching a World Tour

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 04:44 pm

South Korean-based Japanese girl group XG is the latest musical sensation to have come out of Southeast Asia, their hallmark being their fresh and inventive music.

Recommended Videos

The band, also known as Xtraordinary Girls, has added new dates to their 2024 The First Howl world tour, with concerts taking place in Asia, North America, Europe, and more. The tour was first announced in November 2023, confirming it to be the group’s first world tour ever, following which a March update confirmed the tour name. The trip began with a two-date show at Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan, on May 18 and 19, 2024. It was followed by performances on May 25 and 26 at K-Arena Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan.

XG official/X

Here are the dates for XG’s The First Howl 2024 world tour (dates for the month of May are not included)

July 2024

  • July 11: Seoul, South Korea, Yes24 Live Hall
  • July 13: Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei International Convention Center
  • July 16: Singapore, Singapore, The Star Theater

August 2024

  • August 2: Manila, The Philippines, Araneta Coliseum
  • August 4: Bangkok, Thailand, UOB Live
  • August 7: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mega Star Arena

October 2024

  • October 4: Las Vegas, Nevada, Theater at Virgin Hotels
  • October 6: Los Angeles, California, Peacock Theater
  • October 8: San Francisco, California, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
  • October 12: Grand Prairie, Texas, Texas Trust CU Theater
  • October 14: Sugarland, Texas, Smart Financial Center
  • October 16: Atlanta, Georgia, Gas South Arena
  • October 18: New York City, New York, Theater at MSG
  • October 21: Chicago, Illinois, Wintrust Arena

Dates for China, Australia, Europe, and South America are yet to be announced. Tickets for the North American leg of the tour can be purchased via Ticketmaster and the tour’s official website. They are set to go on sale on June 11 at 10AM local time. It is important to note that this sale will be for XG’s fan club members, as they will get priority access.

For everyone else, tickets will be available on June 14 at 10 a.m. local time. XG is a popular act, and the passes will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so to avoid missing out XG’s concerts, the fans can register for early access on their website.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article 10 Fun (and Powerful, and Essential) Facts for Pride Month
A dog wears hart-shaped sunglasses and holds a pride flag in its mouth.
A dog wears hart-shaped sunglasses and holds a pride flag in its mouth.
A dog wears hart-shaped sunglasses and holds a pride flag in its mouth.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
10 Fun (and Powerful, and Essential) Facts for Pride Month
Siobhan Ball Siobhan Ball Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Plus-Size Model Receives Horrific Backlash Following Pageant Win
Sara Milliken poses after winning the title of Miss Alabama at the National American Miss regional pageant.
Sara Milliken poses after winning the title of Miss Alabama at the National American Miss regional pageant.
Sara Milliken poses after winning the title of Miss Alabama at the National American Miss regional pageant.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Plus-Size Model Receives Horrific Backlash Following Pageant Win
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 7, 2024
Read Article This TikTok Couple Built a Following by Promoting Toxic Relationships in the Name of Tradition
Matt and Abbu Howard talking in their car
Matt and Abbu Howard talking in their car
Matt and Abbu Howard talking in their car
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
This TikTok Couple Built a Following by Promoting Toxic Relationships in the Name of Tradition
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Introducing XG, K-Pop’s Awesomely Unconventional Girl Group
Chisa, Cocona, Juria, Jurin, Harvey, Hinata, and Maya from XG
Chisa, Cocona, Juria, Jurin, Harvey, Hinata, and Maya from XG
Chisa, Cocona, Juria, Jurin, Harvey, Hinata, and Maya from XG
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Introducing XG, K-Pop’s Awesomely Unconventional Girl Group
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 6, 2024
Read Article The ‘Bluey’s World’ Immersive Experience Is Making Us Want to Plan a Trip to Brisbane
Bluey, Coco, and Snickers the sausage dog in Bluey
Bluey, Coco, and Snickers the sausage dog in Bluey
Bluey, Coco, and Snickers the sausage dog in Bluey
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The ‘Bluey’s World’ Immersive Experience Is Making Us Want to Plan a Trip to Brisbane
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 10 Fun (and Powerful, and Essential) Facts for Pride Month
A dog wears hart-shaped sunglasses and holds a pride flag in its mouth.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
10 Fun (and Powerful, and Essential) Facts for Pride Month
Siobhan Ball Siobhan Ball Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Plus-Size Model Receives Horrific Backlash Following Pageant Win
Sara Milliken poses after winning the title of Miss Alabama at the National American Miss regional pageant.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Plus-Size Model Receives Horrific Backlash Following Pageant Win
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 7, 2024
Read Article This TikTok Couple Built a Following by Promoting Toxic Relationships in the Name of Tradition
Matt and Abbu Howard talking in their car
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
This TikTok Couple Built a Following by Promoting Toxic Relationships in the Name of Tradition
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Introducing XG, K-Pop’s Awesomely Unconventional Girl Group
Chisa, Cocona, Juria, Jurin, Harvey, Hinata, and Maya from XG
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Introducing XG, K-Pop’s Awesomely Unconventional Girl Group
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 6, 2024
Read Article The ‘Bluey’s World’ Immersive Experience Is Making Us Want to Plan a Trip to Brisbane
Bluey, Coco, and Snickers the sausage dog in Bluey
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The ‘Bluey’s World’ Immersive Experience Is Making Us Want to Plan a Trip to Brisbane
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 6, 2024
Author
Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.