K-Pop’s Latest Sensation Is Launching a World Tour

South Korean-based Japanese girl group XG is the latest musical sensation to have come out of Southeast Asia, their hallmark being their fresh and inventive music.

The band, also known as Xtraordinary Girls, has added new dates to their 2024 The First Howl world tour, with concerts taking place in Asia, North America, Europe, and more. The tour was first announced in November 2023, confirming it to be the group’s first world tour ever, following which a March update confirmed the tour name. The trip began with a two-date show at Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan, on May 18 and 19, 2024. It was followed by performances on May 25 and 26 at K-Arena Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan.

【XG 1st WORLD TOUR "The first HOWL"】Advanced ticket sale and enrollment campaign, limited to members only for the North American leg of XG's 1st WORLD TOUR "The first HOWL" are confirmed!https://t.co/C2GPifqiby#XG_1stWORLDTOUR#ThefirstHOWL#XGALX pic.twitter.com/ykmqRBHxqs — XG OFFICIAL (@XGOfficial_) June 6, 2024 XG official/X

Here are the dates for XG’s The First Howl 2024 world tour (dates for the month of May are not included)

July 2024

July 11: Seoul, South Korea, Yes24 Live Hall

July 13: Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei International Convention Center

July 16: Singapore, Singapore, The Star Theater

August 2024

August 2: Manila, The Philippines, Araneta Coliseum

August 4: Bangkok, Thailand, UOB Live

August 7: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mega Star Arena

October 2024

October 4: Las Vegas, Nevada, Theater at Virgin Hotels

October 6: Los Angeles, California, Peacock Theater

October 8: San Francisco, California, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 12: Grand Prairie, Texas, Texas Trust CU Theater

October 14: Sugarland, Texas, Smart Financial Center

October 16: Atlanta, Georgia, Gas South Arena

October 18: New York City, New York, Theater at MSG

October 21: Chicago, Illinois, Wintrust Arena

Dates for China, Australia, Europe, and South America are yet to be announced. Tickets for the North American leg of the tour can be purchased via Ticketmaster and the tour’s official website. They are set to go on sale on June 11 at 10AM local time. It is important to note that this sale will be for XG’s fan club members, as they will get priority access.

For everyone else, tickets will be available on June 14 at 10 a.m. local time. XG is a popular act, and the passes will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so to avoid missing out XG’s concerts, the fans can register for early access on their website.

