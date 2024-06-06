Chisa, Cocona, Juria, Jurin, Harvey, Hinata, and Maya from XG
Introducing XG, K-Pop’s Awesomely Unconventional Girl Group

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jun 6, 2024

Xtraordinary Girls (XG) is a seven-member Japanese girl group based in Korea. And as their group’s name suggests, XG is anything but a conventional girl group.

XG was initially speculated to be a YG Entertainment trainee group, but the group is under the XGALX record label. On March 18, 2022, XG made their debut with members Chisa, Cocona, Maya, Harvey, Hinata, Jurin, and Juria. They released their first single, ‘Tippy Toes,’ and performed it in English. The next songs produced by the group would also be in English, which made it easier for international audiences to connect with them.

XG’s vocal versatility needs to be studied

But what makes XG stand out isn’t the language the members sing in. Every XG fan has been raving about the group’s musicality and unique sound. It’s rare for a group to be both amazing with their rap game and their vocals, and yet XG’s members are great at both. Even the group’s most prolific rappers, like Maya and Harvey, are adored for their vocals.

The group’s name also holds deeper meaning. The X in XG stands for the “unknown.” If that invoked any fear of math within you, think of the X in XG as the special variable they always bring to every song and performance.

How is this the same group?

Aside from having such heaven-sent vocals, the group doesn’t skimp on performances or concepts either. In the “WOKE UP” music video, XG went over-the-top with their outfits. Some members were dressed up like they were from Cyberpunk 2077.

Others had dresses you’d only find in the Capitol of The Hunger Games, among other odd fashion choices. Most notably, Cocona shaved her head, a move the K-pop world did not see coming. These are bold fashion choices that only XG can get away with.

