After all this time, the Fantastic Four are heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe! And their casting is getting, well, interesting. The latest to join the Matt Shakman film is someone that I never thought I would see in the MCU and yet here we are.

To be fair, this actor was almost a villain in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies. I am talking about John Malkovich, of course. Malkovich will be joining Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. We’re all screaming.

Julia Garner was also recently cast as Shalla-Bal, the female Silver Surfer. Both Malkovich and Paul Walter Hauser have been cast in the movie but their characters have not yet been disclosed. Fans are already having fun online trying to figure out who Malkovich can be playing.

I know John Malkovich isn't going to be the new Galactus, but I can't stop laughing thinking about that voice. pic.twitter.com/VtK7uKI4sb — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) May 9, 2024

I do think the idea of Malkovich as Galactus would be the funniest possible outcome. But the ideas didn’t just stop there.

Clearly reprising his role as the Fantastic Four's most notorious foe- Blackbeard!!! https://t.co/MnO7lHZRtc pic.twitter.com/pyGkSIhafB — Noah Goucher (@NoahGoucher) May 9, 2024

There were some genuine pitches though for who Malkovich can be playing. Multiple people suggested the Puppet Master or Willy Lumpkin but we’d also have to see who Hauser is playing and if they’re connected.

I can totally see him as the Puppet Master or maybe as Willy Lumpkin the Postman (based on Stan Lee himself)#FantasticFour https://t.co/1G9Jf22LgP pic.twitter.com/mYyfADfPE3 — Milkias Samuel (@milkias_samuel) May 9, 2024

However, before Film Twitter starts yelling about Malkovich turning to Marvel money, it is important to remember that he has done a lot of movies you probably wouldn’t expect him to.

He’s done blockbusters in the past

Twitter user @johnathanmb32 wrote, “This had me wondering just how many big blockbusters Malkovich has worked on, and man what a wild group of high-grossing movies.” From the ’90s on, Malkovich was in a surprising number of legit blockbusters (and lots more super-high-grossing films that straddle the “blockbuster” line). So it does make sense he’d happily take on something as big as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This had me wondering just how many big blockbusters Malkovich has worked on, and man what a wild group of high-grossing movies. https://t.co/apGaqOGLix https://t.co/YNrx3B4EBl pic.twitter.com/Cvhwvs1Fv3 — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) May 9, 2024

What will be exciting about this though is trying to figure out who he is actually playing. I hope it is Willy Lumpkin. That feels like a perfect Malkovich role.

