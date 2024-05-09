A cropped version of the Valentine's Day promo art Marvel Entertainment released to introduce the cast of the new 'Fantastic Four' movie
I’m Sorry, WHO Is Going to Be in ‘Fantastic Four’ Now!???

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 9, 2024 05:28 pm

After all this time, the Fantastic Four are heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe! And their casting is getting, well, interesting. The latest to join the Matt Shakman film is someone that I never thought I would see in the MCU and yet here we are.

To be fair, this actor was almost a villain in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies. I am talking about John Malkovich, of course. Malkovich will be joining Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. We’re all screaming.

Julia Garner was also recently cast as Shalla-Bal, the female Silver Surfer. Both Malkovich and Paul Walter Hauser have been cast in the movie but their characters have not yet been disclosed. Fans are already having fun online trying to figure out who Malkovich can be playing.

I do think the idea of Malkovich as Galactus would be the funniest possible outcome. But the ideas didn’t just stop there.

There were some genuine pitches though for who Malkovich can be playing. Multiple people suggested the Puppet Master or Willy Lumpkin but we’d also have to see who Hauser is playing and if they’re connected.

However, before Film Twitter starts yelling about Malkovich turning to Marvel money, it is important to remember that he has done a lot of movies you probably wouldn’t expect him to.

He’s done blockbusters in the past

Twitter user @johnathanmb32 wrote, “This had me wondering just how many big blockbusters Malkovich has worked on, and man what a wild group of high-grossing movies.” From the ’90s on, Malkovich was in a surprising number of legit blockbusters (and lots more super-high-grossing films that straddle the “blockbuster” line). So it does make sense he’d happily take on something as big as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What will be exciting about this though is trying to figure out who he is actually playing. I hope it is Willy Lumpkin. That feels like a perfect Malkovich role.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.