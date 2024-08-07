‘X-Men 97’ Season 2 Will Have To Tie Up a Lot of Loose Ends

Since its release in March 2024, X-Men ’97 has been heralded as the best Marvel property in years, with fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second season.

Created by Beau DeMayo, the animated series’ second season was announced before the first episode of the show had aired on Disney+. In fact, a third season is already in development, aligning with the creator’s five-season plan for the series. However, that aspect might change in the future, considering Marvel has parted ways with DeMayo, with Matthew Chauncey taking over from the third season and potentially beyond.

While a release date for season 2 of X-Men ’97 hasn’t been confirmed, an educated guess would suggest that the sophomore season could land on Disney sometime in late 2025. The first season was announced back in 2021 and finally arrived in 2024, but it is unlikely that the followup will remain in production for that long.

Since the second season of the show remains in the early stages of production, the new cast members haven’t been announced yet. The cast from the debut season will likely be back to reprise their roles, unless there are unforeseen changes. Following is the list of actors who are expected to return for season 2:

Ray Chase as Scott Summers/Cyclops

Jennifer Hale as Jean Gray/Phoenix

Allison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm

Cal Dodd as Logan/Wolverine

J.P. Karliak as Morph

Lenore Zann as Rogue

George Buza as Beast

A.J. LoCascio as Remy LeBeau/Gambit

Holly Chou as Jubilee

Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop

Matthew Waterson as Magneto

Ross Marquand as Charles Xavier

Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler

Gui Agustini as Roberto Da Costa

Chris Potter as Nathan Summers/Cable

Adetokumbosh M’Cormack as En Nur Sabah/Apocalypse

Gates McFadden as Rachel Summers/Mother Askani

Season 1’s finale was widely appreciated by fans and critics alike, but created a mess in terms of the timeline and storyline, which will likely be restored in the second season. Magento, Professor Xavier, Rogue, Beast, and Nightcrawler were all transported to ancient Egypt, while Scott and Jean were thrown deep into the future.

In all probability, the plot of the second season will revolve around the team reuniting to take on the likely antagonist, Apocalypse. There is also a mystery left unresolved from the season finale: the whereabouts of Wolverine, Morph, and Storm.

