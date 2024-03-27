‘X-Men ’97’ Has A Chance To Redeem the Original Show’s Most Drastically Underutilized Character

We’re roughly one-third of the way through X-Men ’97, and it remains in as crackling form as ever, with Mister Sinister having finally entered the fray prior to the team’s reconciliation with the Goblin Queen. Storm, meanwhile, may have found a lifeline in a mysterious (but not to us) new acquaintance.

But if you’re like me, your mind can’t help but swing back to the ever-important question of when we’ll get to see Nightcrawler again.

The Catholic, blue-furred mutant played a pivotal role in some of the original animated series’ more profound stories, such as when Wolverine found his way to his own version of faith, or when the team discovered the familial link between him, Mystique, and Rogue. And as a fan-favorite mutant across just about every X-Men medium there is, it would be foolish to leave Kurt Wagner out of the ’97 game.

So, where is he?

Is Nightcrawler in X-Men ’97?

Though he has yet to burst onto this particular scene, Nightcrawler is confirmed to show up at some point during X-Men ’97, with Adrian Hough—the original voice actor for Nightcrawler in X-Men: The Animated Series—having long since been confirmed as returning to the role of the teleporter.

As for how he could show up, that remains anybody’s guess. We’re just three episodes into ’97 and therefore have more than a fair share of plot threads to be introduced to, so there’s no telling when Nightcrawler may pop up, or even whether we’ll have to wait until season two or three to see him.

It would, however, be wise of ’97 to tee Nightcrawler up as a more major character this time around. He only had two appearances in the original series—an oddity considering how high-profile of an X-Men member he tends to be elsewhere. And with Bishop having departed the X-Men for the time being, who’s to say that Kurt couldn’t turn the X-Mansion back into a full house sans Ororo Munroe?

