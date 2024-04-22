There’s No Way Emma Frost Isn’t Scheming Something Big In X-Men ’97

We’re midway through the first season of X-Men ’97 and we may have now seen just how far Marvel Animation is willing to go to tell one of the greatest episodic stories Marvel Studios has ever put out.

Recommended Videos

The series has already shown its impressive ability to tie up individual episodes in the most calculated, emotionally calamitous way possible. Equally impressive is its ability to worldbuild, misdirect, and lay the groundwork for future conflicts all in one swoop. And in that vein, the introduction of Emma Frost just might be the most tantalizing X-factor yet.

But why is that, exactly?

Who is Emma Frost?

Emma Frost is officially part of the ’97 theater as of episode five, having been revealed as a member of the Genoshan council—the mutant nation’s governing body—alongside Moira McTaggert, Madelyne Pryor, Callisto, and her fellow Inner Circle mastermind Sebastian Shaw.

If you don’t already know, Emma Frost is a big deal. She’s among the most prominent female characters in the Marvel library, having operated as both one of the greatest threats to and a crucial member of the X-Men. Her cunning has always left fans guessing where her motives lie with every passing issue, episode, and film.

Having a character as dangerously mercurial as Emma occupy such a powerful position in ’97 suggests that a major conspiracy is brewing within the mutant community. We’re already suspicious of Shaw’s potential involvement with the Wild Sentinel attack on Genosha; considering we only had one episode with the Hellfire Club back in the original animated series, it’s high time that Emma in particular was given far more to do. And whether “more” involves helping or harming the X-Men, we’ll all be watching breathlessly as the storied telepath inevitably reminds us just who she is.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more