Things We Saw Today: Wynonna Earp Is Finally Back With a Trailer and Premiere Date!
No One F**ks With Our Family
Waiting for the return of Wynonna Earp has felt like being in, well, purgatory for fans of SyFy’s hard-living, demon-fighting badass, but at long last, the wait for the fourth season is over. Well, almost. Along with releasing the above kickass trailer, SyFy has announced that season four will debut on July 26th, 2020 at 10:00 PM, just a month from now—and we could not be happier.
In case you forgot, season three ended in 2018 with some huge cliffhangers: Waverly and Doc were stuck in the Garden and Wynonna was Pacemaker-less and left behind. Those big questions were supposed to be answered in 2019, but a funding issue with IDW Entertainment, which produces the show, caused production to be stalled by a full year.
Production resumed early this year … just in time for COVID-19 to put the breaks on things again. But thankfully, SyFy didn’t want to make fans wait any longer, so the first six episodes of season four will begin airing Sunday, July 26th and run until the midseason finale on August 30th.
I love this trailer, by the way. Love that Waverly is back in action. Love Wynonna being her messy self. But most of all I love Nedley saying “Nobody fucks with our family.” If you’ll remember, it was showrunner Emily Andras tweeting something very similar that set off the firestorm of support and lobbying that saved Wynonna Earp from an early grave. It’s a testament to the power of this fandom, and it’s awesome.
(image: SyFy)
Here are a few other things we say this Friday.
- A Magic School Bus movie? With Elizabeth Banks as Ms. Frizzle? We’re interested … (via The Hollywood Reporter)
- The man who invented karaoke is still around. And so is his machine. (via Gizmodo)
- This Republican State Rep’s daughter told people not to vote for her dad and we have no choice but to stan. (via The Guardian).
- Speaking of great shows returning, The Boys will drop season 2 on Amazon Prime Video on September 4th.
We’ve heard your fuckin’ whining and moaning about “when is Season 2” so here you go. See you on September 4th, mates. #TheBoysAreBack pic.twitter.com/Q6aS2NvKKk
— The Boys (@TheBoysTV) June 26, 2020
- More older shows are having episodes with blackface removed from streaming sites. (via /film)
- We love this tribute to the camp and queerness of the films of Joel Schumacher. (via Hazlitt)
- Did you catch the Teen Wolf reunion? (via EW)
- And as a final thought for this weekend …
this kid’s Star Wars impressions are next level pic.twitter.com/Evko6I8izA
— Russy KGB (@RussellHFilm) June 26, 2020
It’s Friday! What did you see today?
