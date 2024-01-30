Chelsea Green Loves Being Our Favorite Karen

Chelsea Green knows how to put on a show. She does it every time we see her take the ring and she loves being the “Karen” of the WWE. As she should, she’s incredible at playing the part!

Recommended Videos

Green, who just had her chance in the Royal Rumble (and lasted longer than she had before), is someone who uses her skill set as a performer to help bring her WWE persona to life. And it shows every single time we get to watch her take on an opponent. Talking with Green, it’s clear how much she loves all the elements that it takes to bring a character to the ring.

During our chat, Green got into the subject of improv and working on developing a persona. When I asked if her background in acting and being a stunt woman helped her when creating the persona of “Chelsea Green” and her Karen-esque attitude we see in the WWE she replied, “Absolutely, because I dream big.”

“The minute that I hit a goal, I’m thinking what’s next?” Green continued. “So when I got to WWE, I kind of dove deeper and thought like, ‘Why do I love this? Why am I so obsessed with wrestling? What is it?’ And one thing that I learned along this journey—I’ve been doing this for 10 years—is that I really dove deep into wrestling when I was given a character. Whether it was the Reklusa character at Lucha Underground, whether it was the Hot Mess at Impact, or whether it is the Karen at WWE, that’s what I love.”

“And again, for the afterlife or the longevity of a wrestler, you wanna think, ‘What do I love about this? When I stop the physical aspect of actually wrestling, of throwing a punch, of falling for a living, what do I want to do that’s gonna still make me happy?’ For me, that is acting, that’s character acting,” Green said.

You can see our full conversation here:

If you haven’t yet jumped on the Chelsea Green bandwagon, it’s about time.

(featured image: WWE)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]