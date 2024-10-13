10 worst anime on Netflix, ranked

Netflix offers a wide variety of anime, but not every title is worth the watch. From horrible plot lines to poor animation quality, there have been several series that have left much to be desired. Here are ten of some of the worst anime available on Netflix for you to avoid on your next binge-watching session.

10. ‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’

(Netflix)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, also known as SAC_2045, is based on the acclaimed Ghost in the Shell series. The anime is set in the Stand Alone Complex sub-continuety.

With how loved the Ghost in the Shell series is, SAC_2045 totally missed the mark. The series opted for a shallow plot line, which veered away from how Ghost in the Shell made viewers think about how interconnected our lives are. On top of that, the poor quality animation makes it hard to keep your eyes on the screen.

9. ‘Berserk 2016’

(Wowow)

Another anime series based on a beloved franchise that fans hated was Berserk 2016. The series served as the sequel to the Golden Age Arc film trilogy.

While the first episode initially hooked viewers, the subsequent episodes were a major letdown. The animation also drew flak from many; the CGI was abominable, and the camera work left viewers dizzy. Even the musical score had people scratching their heads.

8. ‘Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya’

(Netflix)

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya is one of many adaptations based on the Saint Seiya manga series, but many like to pretend it never happened because of how bad it is.

Fans dislike the series because one of the main characters, Shun, was swapped from a male to a female character. While the writer of the series claimed it was to provide more female representation, changing Shun’s identity caused the erasure of a major plot point. Additionally, Shun was seen as a character that broke traditional male stereotypes; he was slightly effeminate, sensitive, and would rather protect than fight. People believed it was more important to show that men don’t always have to be warrior-like fighters, and that conflict can be resolved without war.

7. ‘Japan Sinks: 2020’

(Netflix)

I wanted to like Japan Sinks: 2020 so bad. The premise in itself is interesting, and it’s rare to see a Japanese anime showcase such diversity. With the main cast behind prominently half-Filipino, half-Japanese, I hoped Japan Sinks: 2020 would be a must-watch.

But it isn’t. It was uninteresting and unrealistic. There were several violent scenes that felt out of place, as if they were added just for the suspense. On top of that, the characters seemingly brushed off such violent events that would be traumatic if experienced in real life. This makes Japan Sinks: 2020 hard to watch.

6. ‘Yasuke’

(Netflix)

Yasuke is an anime that features a non-Japanese main lead. The series is based on the historical figure Yasuke, an African man who served under the Japanese daimyo Oda Nobunaga in 16th-century Japan. Despite the strong lead, the series left much to be desired.

One major complaint was the anime’s pacing. With just six episodes, the creators of Yasuke were criticized for trying to condense everything, making it feel rushed. Others believed that Yasuke’s tale was interesting enough and that the fantasy sci-fi elements only served as a distraction.

5. ‘Cagaster of an Insect Cage’

(Netflix)

Cagaster of an Insect Cage was originally a dojinishi series by Kacho Hashimoto before it was serialized in Monthly Comic Ryu. The anime aired in 2020.

The premise of Cagaster of an Insect Cage isn’t anything new. It takes place in a post-apocalyptic world that is plagued by a deadly virus that turns humans into giant man-eating insects. The overdone plot is worsened by the flat, boring characters and the awkward 3D animation.

4. ‘Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre’

(Netflix)

This is definitely a hot take. Many Junji Ito fans loved Junji Ito Maniac: Tales of the Macabre, while others thought it was just, well, okay.

The reason why many felt the series left much to be desired is because Junji Ito is known as one of the most famous horror manga artists in the world. His illustrations send shivers down people’s spines, but his art is incredibly difficult to animate. Because of that, Japanese Tales of the Macabre lacked the intricate details Junji Ito’s art is known for.

3. ‘Cannon Busters’

(Netflix)

Cannon Busters had everything it needed to become a hit anime: an interesting plot, memorable characters, and a clear end goal. However, Cannon Busters ultimately fell flat.

The story tells the tale of a young, wanted vigilante named Philly the Kid who accompanies a young drone named Samberry. Along with her repair bot, Casey Turnbuckle, the three seek to find Samberry’s owner, Prince Kelbi. What made the show disliked was how slow it felt. The episodes don’t lead anywhere, and the characters hardly show any growth.

2. ‘Fate/EXTRA Last Encore’

(Netflix)

Compared to other anime adaptations of the Fate series, Fate/EXTRA Last Encore does not hold a candle to the other series. Though the animation is definitely eye-catching, many disliked the character designs presented.

Additionally, the anime featured mechanics that were not part of the game and did not make sense in the story. Several characters included in the video game series were not included in the Fate/EXTRA Last Encore anime.

1. ‘Dragon’s Dogma’

(Netflix)

When asked about the worst anime on Netflix, many will tell you it’s Dragon’s Dogma. It’s understandable why; Dragon’s Dogma is a forgettable adaptation of a beloved action role-playing game.

The anime adapts a small portion of the video game and does so in a way that is extremely disappointing. They also opt to not explore more of the universe with other dragons, which many had hoped it would. To add the cherry on top, the animation looked stiff and rigged. Overall, it totally bombed.

