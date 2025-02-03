‘Word salad nonsense’: Trump’s team faces scrutiny for inability to answer basic tariff questions

Donald Trump’s team just keeps talking around these tariffs and it really is going to end up hurting us all in the process. Now, the internet has had enough of it.

Recommended Videos

Trump’s plan is to raise tariffs from other countries which would, in turn, force Americans to pay more. That’s just the logical breakdown of things. With Canada and Mexico working together and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even put it all into motion to start the tariffs from Canada as soon as this week. Which has prompted many Americans to question what was going to happen to the price of things for the average American.

When Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about what the administration would do if these tariffs did result in Americans paying more, she responded by saying nonsense. “That’s a hypothetical question. The President is intent on ensuring that he effectively implements tariffs while cutting inflation and costs for the American people.”

You’re not cutting down inflation by having us pay MORE for these things because of the idiotic idea of “tariffs.” We wouldn’t have tariffs from Canada if Trump didn’t insist on this nonsense and now Americans are the ones who will suffer the consequences. Hope all those people who voted for him because eggs were too much enjoy spending 20% more on goods all because Trump made it so.

Leavitt’s response is just a lot of nonsense. There is no real substance to her response and, if anything, she just said words that she thinks are an answer. It wasn’t!

Word salad nonsense pic.twitter.com/SqPxLm1Ure — Sean McDaniel (@Delerat7) January 31, 2025

Things are definitely going to get expensive…

Trudeau shared a video where he spoke about Canada’s relationship with American and while they have been one of our great allies, that Canada has to stick up for themselves. As of Tuesday, $30 billion of goods will be tariffed thanks to Trump’s continued attack on both Canada and Mexico. Those goods include lumber, fruits, vegetables, wine, beer, bourbon, and more.

We will always stand up for Canada. pic.twitter.com/Eg9vkh4bS0 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 2, 2025

The frustrating part about all of this is that it was completely avoidable. None of these tariffs had to happen. Trump just suddenly decided that it was smart and given Leavitt’s response, if the regular American ends up having to pay more, people like Trump and his administration don’t care. As long as they “stick it” to non-American goods.

So for every single person who voted for Trump because they thought he was for “Americans,” he’s not. He’s for continuing the wealth of his family and his friends and forcing the rest of the country to spend MORE on things they could have had cheaper.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy