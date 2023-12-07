‘Wonka’ Hits Theaters in Time for the Holidays

If you are at a loss for what to do over the holidays, especially if you have kids, then we have good news; Wonka will be in theaters just in time to save you.

The original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is one of the greatest movies of all time. A reclusive and odd candy maker, played by Gene Wilder, invites terrible children to his factory for a tour. Of course, things don’t go well, but we all learn something in the end. The question is, how did Willy Wonka get like that? Did he always wear felt top hats? How long has he been friends with the Oompa Loompas? Has he always been that good-looking?

The prequel movie, Wonka, will finally address some of these burning questions. Timothée Chalamet stars as a young Willy Wonka who is trying to break into the candy business. If the big chocolate makers don’t quash him, maybe he can achieve his dream of making great chocolate and making his mom proud. Like the original Willy Wonka movie, Wonka is made for families to watch. It has a PG rating so most kids will be alright to see it. Parents know that decent family movies can be hard to come by. So when can you plan your trip to the chocolate factory—I mean, movie theater?

When does the Wonka movie come out?

Wonka arrives in theaters on Friday, December 15. Some theaters have early showings on Thursday, December 14. It comes out just in time to see the movie before your holiday celebrations and set the tone for the season. Or you can plan a Christmas Day adventure to the theaters. Bundle up your little Veruca Salt and Charlie Bucket before heading off for some magical whimsy with Wonka. Don’t forget to buy some chocolate at the concession stand!

