Critics’ First Reactions Praise ‘Wonka’ and We’re as Surprised as You Are

When we first saw the trailer for Wonka, we were admittedly perplexed. A prequel film about a young Willy Wonka (played by Manic Pixie Dream Boy Timothée Chalamet) seemed like a cross between a fascinating villain origin story and yet another cynical cash grab based on existing intellectual property.

The trailer quickly divided fans with its fantastical world-building and curious casting of Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa. After all, Willy Wonka is a complicated man, to say the least. He is both a “proto-Jigsaw,” as our Britt Hayes notes, punishing children via violent morality traps/candy contraptions. And then there’s the unsavory colonizing of Loompaland and the abduction of its entire population to work in his factory.

But Wonka’s secret weapon is undoubtedly its director and co-writer, Paul King. King wrote and directed Paddington and Paddington 2, two of the highest-rated and universally beloved family films of the 2010s. Coupled with a fantastic cast that includes Calah Lane, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Natasha Rothwell, Rowan Atkinson, and more, Wonka just may steal the entire holiday season.

Now that the first reactions are out, Wonka seems to have done exactly that. Critics are praising the film and declaring it a new holiday classic. Let’s dive into the first reactions for Wonka.

Germain Lussier (io9, Gizmodo) tweeted, “Timothée Chalamet is reason alone to see #WonkaMovie. He’s infinitely charming & a blast to watch. The movie around him isn’t as good but it’s enjoyable. The story & tone fight against each other leaving it a bit muddled. And yet it’s filled with joy & the songs are delightful.”

Journalist Simon Thompson (Forbes, Variety) tweeted, “While Paul King’s #Wonka doesn’t quite reach the charming and beguiling heights of the Paddington movies, it is still a delightfully sweet treat. Timothée Chalamet’s titular dandy is endearing and fun while Hugh Grant’s Oompa-Loompa steals every scene he is in. #WonkaMovie”

Kenzie Vanunu of Oscars Central and The Cherry Picks wrote, “#Wonka is absolute magic! the way the film feels like a classic 90s family film yet so modern at the same time is incredible. timothée chalamet is so magnetic and truly a movie star calah lane, olivia colman, hugh grant and paterson joseph create a perfect ensemble,” adding “i really thought this was going be this year’s CATS and it was truly so great. easily should be the holiday film everyone takes their entire family to see, i’m sorry to ever doubting this film !!!”

More first takes from X can be found below, and for the most part, they are raves:

#Wonka/ #WonkaMovie is a winning confection, filled with perfect amounts of charm, whimsy & poignancy, powered by pure imagination & bright, nimble musical numbers. Timothée Chalamet is a charisma factory. His full committal is intoxicating. Hugh Grant in exceptional IDGAF mode. pic.twitter.com/vjKJqqY6ll — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 28, 2023

timothée chalamet is genuinely so good here, delivering a fresh new interpretation of willy wonka that still honors what’s come before, and killing it as both a comedian and a performer. forget those trailers – this is a true movie star turn #wonka https://t.co/XxsDiWpxDz — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is a magical delight! @RealChalamet shines and makes Willy Wonka his own. Hugh Grant does what he always does and steals the film! Paul King takes you on a whimsical journey that you won't want to end. #WonkaMovie will become a children's classic! pic.twitter.com/s6Ly0tTfr4 — That Hashtag Show (Official) (@ThatHashtagShow) November 28, 2023

#WonkaMovie delivers a tasty spin on a tale that's quite familiar. Timothee Chalamet dazzles with the perfect balance of charisma, charm, and a perfect singing voice. Also, the supporting cast is great with my hats off to Calah Lane who was great! Go see this movie! pic.twitter.com/DbsPYgtJRT — Ricky Vàlero (@rickyvalero_) November 28, 2023

#WonkaMovie really wants to be Paddington, but it doesn't quite meet that caliber. But Timothée Chalamet is charming & a wonderful #Wonka, but the story was a bit underwhelming bc many of the characters weren't memorable aside from Grant. Colman was given little time. Fun tho. pic.twitter.com/tx0Sb41aVU — Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 ? (@lsirikul) November 28, 2023

#Wonka took me by surprise with how much I liked it. It's whimsical and taps into that sense of wonder we got from the original while doing its own thing. Timothée Chalamet channels the energy of Gene without doing an impression. Great family film for the holidays. #WonkaMovie pic.twitter.com/qJKHYwnPMH — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) November 28, 2023

Wonka is a magical, whimsical, top-notch musical filled with jaw dropping performances, humor, and a whole lot of charm! As one of the biggest surprises of the year, it is a must watch – especially for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory fans! Timothee Chalamet SHINES! #WonkaMovie pic.twitter.com/kxOrX29pZk — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is visually delightful. Shout out to Nathan Crowley, his world building is fantastical in every way. pic.twitter.com/JESCGvC4zS — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 28, 2023

#Wonka is a super charming delight powered by an exceptional & pitch-perfect performance from Timothée Chalamet. It can get quite silly and there’s a few plot points that are a tad on the thin side, but that couldn’t stop such an impossibly sweet film with a hefty & very… pic.twitter.com/1SLMmRPSGY — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 28, 2023

Wonka hits theaters on December 15, 2023.

