Close-up on a young Korean woman with tears in her eyes.
(Acemaker Movieworks)
Category:
Movies

Robots Made Me Cry in the New Korean Movie ‘Wonderland’

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 06:00 am

The Korean movie Wonderland is just about AI and humans! So why is the trailer already making me spill tears? Most of the existing stories about artificial intelligence have been cautionary tales centered on the dangers of technology.

Recommended Videos

This trend makes sense seeing as AI is advancing at an alarming rate. There are valid concerns surrounding AI, but this is not a movie about that. Wonderland is about grief and coping with loss through AI. Many people don’t get the chance to say goodbye to their loved ones. In this upcoming movie by director Kim Tae-yong, “Wonderland” is an app that simulates video calls with deceased loved ones.

The movie has been playing in South Korea’s cinemas nationwide since June 5, 2024. International viewers will have to wait a little longer for the movie to be available to them.

I’m not the only one crying over this trailer

Aside from its compelling plot, Wonderland also has a notable power cast. Notably, Suzy Bae (Vagabond) and Park Bo-gum (Reply 1988) are making their comebacks on the big screen. Jang Yu-mi (Sleep), Tang Wei (Decision to Leave), and Choi Woo-sik (Parasite) will also play major roles in the movie.

Watching this movie, I couldn’t help but think: Wouldn’t it be nice if Wonderland existed? You can even interact with them on a daily basis through a video call instead of confronting reality and having to let go of loved ones. OK, yes, I know we’ve all watched that Black Mirror season two episode, “Be Right Back.” It played out the scenario of what would happen if someone never moved past their grief and instead recreated their boyfriend through AI.

But there is a diversity of stories in Wonderland. One is about a daughter who lost her mother early on. Another is about a woman whose boyfriend went into a coma and woke up completely changed. There are different forms of loss portrayed in Wonderland, all of which are equally heartbreaking.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Am I Just Imagining This Spider-Man Cameo Setup in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’?
Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) protects a chicken from Venom in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'
Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) protects a chicken from Venom in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'
Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) protects a chicken from Venom in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'
Category: Movies
Movies
Am I Just Imagining This Spider-Man Cameo Setup in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’?
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Get Ready to Fall in Love with Glen Powell(s) in ‘Hit Man’
Glen Powell and Adria Arjona dancing in Hit Man
Glen Powell and Adria Arjona dancing in Hit Man
Glen Powell and Adria Arjona dancing in Hit Man
Category: Movies
Movies
Get Ready to Fall in Love with Glen Powell(s) in ‘Hit Man’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Riley Is Growing Up in ‘Inside Out 2’
Inside Out 2, Riley (trailer still)
Inside Out 2, Riley (trailer still)
Inside Out 2, Riley (trailer still)
Category: Movies
Movies
Riley Is Growing Up in ‘Inside Out 2’
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Indulge Your Inner Child’s Emotions With These ‘Inside Out 2’ Happy Meal Toys
Joy standing next to Anxiety in Inside Out 2
Joy standing next to Anxiety in Inside Out 2
Joy standing next to Anxiety in Inside Out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Indulge Your Inner Child’s Emotions With These ‘Inside Out 2’ Happy Meal Toys
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 5, 2024
Read Article ‘MaXXXine’ Trailer: Meet America’s New Scream Queen
Mia Goth and Halsey in 'MaXXXine,' the sequel to 'X'
Mia Goth and Halsey in 'MaXXXine,' the sequel to 'X'
Mia Goth and Halsey in 'MaXXXine,' the sequel to 'X'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘MaXXXine’ Trailer: Meet America’s New Scream Queen
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Am I Just Imagining This Spider-Man Cameo Setup in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’?
Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) protects a chicken from Venom in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'
Category: Movies
Movies
Am I Just Imagining This Spider-Man Cameo Setup in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’?
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Get Ready to Fall in Love with Glen Powell(s) in ‘Hit Man’
Glen Powell and Adria Arjona dancing in Hit Man
Category: Movies
Movies
Get Ready to Fall in Love with Glen Powell(s) in ‘Hit Man’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Riley Is Growing Up in ‘Inside Out 2’
Inside Out 2, Riley (trailer still)
Category: Movies
Movies
Riley Is Growing Up in ‘Inside Out 2’
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Indulge Your Inner Child’s Emotions With These ‘Inside Out 2’ Happy Meal Toys
Joy standing next to Anxiety in Inside Out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Indulge Your Inner Child’s Emotions With These ‘Inside Out 2’ Happy Meal Toys
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Jun 5, 2024
Read Article ‘MaXXXine’ Trailer: Meet America’s New Scream Queen
Mia Goth and Halsey in 'MaXXXine,' the sequel to 'X'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘MaXXXine’ Trailer: Meet America’s New Scream Queen
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 5, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.