Women take it upon themselves to raise awareness for PCOS because no one else will

Tired of being dismissed by doctors and blamed for their symptoms, women have taken it upon themselves to raise awareness for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) on social media.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that is fairly common. Even though it could affect as many as 1 in every 10 women, very few people are even aware of its existence, and doctors may take years and years to diagnose the disorder. The two major reasons why PCOS is unknown and subjected to loads of misinformation are because it primarily impacts women and because a common symptom is weight gain. It’s well-known that the medical industry is severely biased against women and individuals who are overweight. Women’s pain and symptoms are frequently dismissed or not believed by medical professionals, who tell them their symptoms are in their head and that they’re faking their pain. Countless women have shared how they suffered for years with severe, life-threatening illnesses that went unnoticed simply because biased doctors refused to do basic testing.

People who are overweight are also frequently dismissed, as doctors immediately attribute every symptom they experience to their weight. There’s also a common misconception that every individual who gains weight is at fault for their weight gain, even though many find their weight is out of their control, especially when dealing with undiagnosed disorders. Hence, considering that those with PCOS are often women and struggle with their weight, patients with this disorder are finding it impossible to be believed and accurately diagnosed.

Women raise awareness for PCOS online

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that is under-researched. As a result, neither a cause nor cure for the disorder has been discovered yet, although there are treatments to help manage it. PCOS interferes with a woman’s ability to complete ovulation. Since the eggs aren’t released from the ovaries as they should be, sacs of fluid start to form over the unreleased, immature eggs. The symptoms caused by PCOS include irregular periods, infertility, and overproduction of androgens. Meanwhile, high levels of androgens can cause excessive hair growth, acne, and weight gain in women.

PCOS is most dangerous because it raises the risk of women developing even more severe health complications, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer. Despite the serious risks associated with PCOS, the disorder is still often ignored. Recently, women demonstrated just how fed up and frustrated they were with this lack of awareness when PCOS started trending on X. So far, #PCOS has garnered a staggering 14k posts from women sharing their experiences and fighting misinformation. Meanwhile, it appears the conversation was sparked by a simple viral post pointing out how alarming it is how many women struggle with the disorder.

You know what’s alarming, the amount of women struggling with PCOS. — Jas Ariel (@jasarielm) August 21, 2024

It’s unsurprising that women are fed up, as the simple post also sparked waves of misinformation. The most common misconceptions about PCOS are that it is caused by birth control or weight gain, even though PCOS causes weight gain, and birth control is one of the most common treatments for the disorder. However, even wilder misinformation has circulated, as some users claimed the disorder is caused by women utilizing their “masculine energy.” Numerous fatphobic bigots also entered the conversation say the proven hormonal disorder doesn’t exist and is just a “fat excuse.” Then, there were also the men mansplaining the disorder and claiming they’ve found the cause and cure of PCOS that medical researchers haven’t.

Your masculine energy is not linked to PCOS. https://t.co/jDSMRjmVN1 — prosecco mami (@idontbegum) August 21, 2024

So if you have PCOS you could be calorie deficient and gain weight? Sounds like a fat excuse. — Jason Cooperrider (@JasonCooperrid1) August 22, 2024

As someone who was diagnosed at age 8 with pcos following a very rare medical emergency at the time, it’s not always caused by eating the wrong foods. PCOS is not something there has been enough research on to give a 100% definitive cause. Mine worsened after losing weight. — Raven ? (@RavenLugosi) August 22, 2024

Birth control isn't a cause of PCOS, it's a treatment.

What are you talking about?

Stop listing off random shit. — Gaawa (@Gaawachan) August 22, 2024

Women, though, fought hard to keep the conversation going and demonstrate what PCOS really is like and how hard it is for them to be believed. Some women were denied a diagnosis for so long that they missed the point at which they could’ve received fertility treatments to fulfill their dreams of becoming parents. Others had to rely on Reddit to help them manage their disorder because their doctors cared so little.

After over 20 years of doctors I was finally diagnosed with PCOS about 2 years ago. I am 50 now so the dream of having a baby is gone. I get so mad when I think about if a Dr would have taken me seriously and actually diagnosed me sooner. Such a heartbreak. I understand. ❤️ — Wendy Jo (@WendyJo814) August 22, 2024

The silent killer we don't talk about enough #PCOS pic.twitter.com/9KV9TRSArR — Brucene Riet (@Luzanne_Bee) August 22, 2024

The r/PCOS subreddit has done more to help me manage the disorder than any medical professional I'm still mad about it — Margaret Adelle (@margaret_adelle) August 22, 2024

What’s actually even more alarming is the amount of doctors that avoid diagnosing, offer 0 information about it, and overall give 0 fucks about ?? — Laura Leslie (@_lauraleslie) August 22, 2024

I know at least 20 pcos girls not including myself and that’s just the ones I’ve talked about this with- so many women who have it and no concrete action to find a real treatment https://t.co/dTQ2Y25CJr — R- (@magicaalcherry) August 22, 2024

that’s because most doctors don’t believe us when we present em with our lists of symptoms & demand medical care. i first knew i had pcos at the age of 14. but it took me until age 26 to get an official diagnosis and receive the care i needed. https://t.co/XsSNzUr1Y8 — Reina di Boneiru?? (@alferdi) August 22, 2024

1 in 10 women have PCOS.

1 in 10 women have Endometriosis.

Women's health is massively under funded and researched. The hoops women have to jump through to just get a proper diagnosis is annoying and exhausting. https://t.co/oi9N7GEweR — Chels (@ChelsBolen) August 22, 2024

every pcos related post is always full of women suffering. breaks my heart that all of us are going through hell because of a lack of understanding, empathy, research and care from doctors and family https://t.co/t2O9tYXc4z — rosa ? (@okumurakoushuu) August 22, 2024

Meanwhile, a major reason PCOS is so rarely acknowledged is that society is so desperate to hold onto its biases. Fatphobes don’t want PCOS to exist because it goes against their biased beliefs that overweight people are wholly responsible for their weight and deserve hatred for it. Similarly, acknowledging PCOS means acknowledging that women do develop disorders through no fault of their own and aren’t making up or responsible for everything that happens to them. Fortunately, women are getting tired of all the biases and misinformation, and speaking out to help each other navigate PCOS and to hopefully get the medical industry to start paying attention.

