Leave it up to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to get everyone talking about Deadpool 3, despite us not having that much information to go on. As is typical of Reynolds’ time as Wade Wilson, he loves to drop hints and leak things online and get fans yelling about it. Remember when someone leaked the test footage for the Deadpool movie?

So now Reynolds and Jackman, who are teaming up for the third Deadpool movie, are pulling some shenanigans again. More specifically, they maybe just revealed the title of the sequel with no other confirmation? Taking to Twitter for one of their normal fake tiffs, the two were joking about Reynolds’ movie Spirited and Jackman begged for the Academy to not validate Reynolds with a nomination for his holiday movie.

The video was then quote-tweeted by Reynolds, who said that he disagreed with Jackman’s stance, writing, “I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars.”

Also “Wolverine and Deadpool”, bub? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 4, 2023

The bit continued with Jackman responding, “It’s catchy, right?!” and now fans are suddenly wondering if this is a Deadpool 3 title reveal.

It’s catchy, right!? — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 4, 2023

Obviously, our minds started to run wild. Is that the title for the third movie? Are they just joking together? Is this going to be a completely different movie? What exactly does this mean, RYAN?! All that being said, this is … well, exactly what I expected from news about the third Deadpool movie.

I wouldn’t put it past these two

For years, these two have been at it. Since they worked together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine as Deadpool/Wade Wilson (Reynolds) and Logan/Wolverine (Jackman), the two have loved to poke fun at each other publicly and give fans things to talk about. Whether their latest stunt means that this is actually what the third Deadpool movie is going to be called or just another one of their games, we’ll have to wait and see.

And if that is the case? Well, I’m ready for it because let’s be real: Reynolds as Wade is going to have so many jokes about the last time the two of them met each other, and it’s going to be great.

