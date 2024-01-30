The Russos Are All Grown Up in the Newly Announced ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel

With just a wave of its wand, Disney is bringing back one of its most popular shows, Wizards of Waverly Place. The series will return as a sequel and will bring back key cast members David Henrie as Justin Russo and Selena Gomez as Alex Russo.

A pilot episode of this sequel has been confirmed, and Henrie will return as a series regular in his role as the uptight but lovable Justin Russo. So far, Gomez has only been cited to appear in the pilot, though she will be taking credit as executive producer alongside Henrie.

This will come as great news for fans who have been hoping for a return to the show in some form or another. Gomez posted about the sequel on her Instagram story, with one story sharing an image of Henrie and herself on the set of the original show with the caption “We’re back.”

Wizards of Waverly Place was one of the more popular Disney original shows, one that launched Gomez’s career. Following a family of wizards living in Greenwich Village, New York, the series follows protagonist Alex Russo and her siblings, Justin and Max (Jake T. Austin), who are all training to become the sole wizard in the family (only one sibling can keep hold of their powers). The show follows the highs and lows of adolescence, with a dash of fantasy thrown in there.

The series finale was the most watched finale of any Disney show, with the siblings finally battling it out for the right to retain their magical abilities. In the end, Alex wins, but in a twist, Justin is also offered a job as Headmaster of WizTech, which also allows him to continue using magic. Max is the only one left powerless but is happy to learn that he will inherit the family sandwich shop.

What’s the sequel about?

The sequel reintroduces us to Justin, who is now married with a wife and two sons, having opted to give up his magic and live a normal human life. However, a mysterious incident at his former workplace WizTech will push him back into his old life, as a powerful young wizard arrives at his door in need of training. Justin must now look to the past to ensure the future of the wizarding world.

Henrie and Gomez are joined by new cast members Janice LeAnn Brown (Disney’s Just Roll With It) as the powerful wizard in training, Alkaio Thiele (Call Me Kat) as one of Justin’s sons, and Mimi Gianopulos (American Princess) as Justin’s wife.

The revival pilot comes at the hands of Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who are writing and executive producing the potential series. The duo is responsible for another of Disney’s spinoffs, Raven’s Home, and will be joined by longtime Disney Channel creative executive Gary Marsh, who was key in Gomez’s casting, as well as Andy Fickman (Race to Witch Mountain).

The pilot will air on the Disney Channel, though no release date or window has yet been set.

(featured image: Disney Channel)

