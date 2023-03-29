Confirmed ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Fan Theory Is Just Another Reason To Revive the Series

I think it’s fair to say that we miss the Disney Channel days when shows like Wizards of Waverly Place were on repeat and probably drove our parents up the wall. Disney has brought back a few of our childhood favorites in the past decade, including Raven’s Home and the canceled Lizzie McGuire reboot, but could Wizards also get that treatment?

Well, this week, series showrunner Peter Murrieta confirmed the fan theory on Wizards of Waverly Pod that Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) was, in fact, bisexual. Now we’re wondering if we could get a reboot of the show with Alex being her true self.

Will there be a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot?

Speaking on the podcast during the March 20 episode, David DeLuise, who played Alex’s dad Jerry, said he’d be down to do a reboot. After joking that he should call Selena when he was asked, he said, “The thing is, yes, of course, we want to do it. It would be silly not to do some kind of reboot thing, and as far as I know, Selena wants to do it.”

Jennifer Stone, who portrayed Alex’s fun-loving and excitable best friend, was also a guest on that week’s episode and said she’d love to return as well. “All of the main cast, from my understanding, for the most part, wants to do a reunion,” Stone said.

The 30-year-old has said, however, that she doesn’t know how all of them will find the time to return to Wizards of Waverly Place as it’s “hard enough” to get everyone together just to hang out. “It’s just a matter of having the right story to tell and timing,” said Stone. “‘Cause honestly, I was not kidding when I said coordinating all of us together for dinner is hard enough, much less coordinating to get us together for like a week, two weeks, to shoot a reunion.”

What is Wizards of Waverly Place about?

The show follows the Russo family, who own a sub station restaurant—which is the most normal thing about them. Teenage Alex (Gomez) and her siblings Justin and Max are wizards just trying to juggle the magical and non-magical worlds.

Who is in Wizards of Waverly Place?

Selena Gomez as Alex Russo

David Henrie as Justin Russo

Jake T. Austin as Max Russo

David DeLuise as Jerry Russo

Maria Canals-Barrera as Theresa Russo

Jennifer Stone as Harper Finkle

How many seasons of Wizards of Waverly Place are there?

The show ran for four seasons from 2007 to 2012. You can now stream all episodes of Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney+.

What has Selena said about a possible reboot?

According to Teen Vogue, in 2017, Selena had dinner with her onscreen brother, David Henrie, and the two discussed a reboot. In an interview with Zach King about her first-ever Instagram Story, the two joked about a reboot and what the Russos would be up to today. “I didn’t think it was going to be that big of a deal when me and David were talking about it,” Gomez said. “But I understand. I’m so proud of that. It was so fun, and it was so funny. We were just having dinner and talking about it hypothetically, where we would be. But we’re all older, David’s married now. So we’re in such different places in our lives.”

Gomez did say, however, that to return for another season of the series “would be cool” and suggested she could be an executive producer, which she now has experience with thanks to 13 Reasons Why—so maybe we shouldn’t give up hope just yet.

(featured image: Disney)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]