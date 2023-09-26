With Build-A-Bear’s Help, Everyone Can Take ‘Outlander’s Jamie to Bed

Almost everyone who watches Outlander has one thing in common: We love Jamie Fraser. From the first episode, James Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser donned a kilt and took over our hearts. Even though I haven’t watched the show past the third season, for several reasons, I still rewatch the first season much more than I should. I can’t resist the way Jamie (Sam Heughan) speaks, especially when he calls Claire “Sassenach,” and those sprawling Scottish landscapes are perfection.

As an avid fan of Jamie, I keep an eye out for any interesting Outlander merchandise. Out of all the places I expected Outlander products to pop up, Build-A-Bear was not one of them, but the customizable stuffed animal store surprised me by offering a Jamie Fraser-themed gift set.

You had me at kilt

Build-A-Bear has a whole subdivision called “The Bear Cave” that features more adult-themed stuffed animals. In this collection, they have Nightmare Before Christmas bears and Oktoberfest bears. They even have a hilarious Rick (from Rick and Morty) bear that you can buy, holding a stuffed Pickle Rick. Or you can get accessories like stuffed wine bottles or booze-themed shirts for your bears. It’s a whole world I was unaware of until last weekend. What else have I been missing out on?

Transport yourself to Fraser’s Ridge with new gifts and collectibles for “Outlander” fans! Our Jamie and Claire outfits and sounds will have your bear suited up for time travel. Now available online only in The Bear Cave!



US: https://t.co/XvY6pKwZ89

UK: https://t.co/UkJOKiXAXr pic.twitter.com/02XVigYp8f — buildabear (@buildabear) September 20, 2023

The Bear Cave is where you will find the Jamie Bear. Yes, for a reasonable price (by Build-A-Bear standards) you can bring a Jamie Fraser bear home. If you get the set, it includes a light tan bear wearing a jacket, shirt, boots, and a kilt in Fraser colors. He even has a little sword, but the best part, hands down, is the voice box it comes with. The box plays 5 phrases in Jamie’s voice from the series. You can listen to some of them online, and they sound good, but “Sassenach” is missing from the list. Maybe that’s the one they saved for you to listen to more intimately with Jamie in person only.

Build-A-Bear also offers a Claire Fraser stuffed dog. Claire also comes with a Fraser clan-colored skirt and a voice box that says 5 phrases. Let’s be honest, though: We just want one Fraser to come home with us.

(featured image: Starz)

