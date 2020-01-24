Things We Saw Today: Netflix Releases The Witcher Soundtrack With Picture-Perfect Album Notes

Netflix finally released the official soundtrack for The Witcher, and they had a lot of fun with the release announcement. Unlike the show’s normally dark high fantasy marketing look, the streaming network gave fans the light-hearted Easter eggs we deserve.

The bard’s greatest ballads finally all in one place. The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. 1 available in full now: https://t.co/RT3B9PC8BL pic.twitter.com/r8QleRzwrs — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 24, 2020

You can click through to listen to the soundtrack on a variety of platforms here. It’s fantastic, chockfull of the evocative orchestrations from show composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli alongside Jaskier’s greatest hits, which includes “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher.” There are 55 tracks and more than three hours of music on it in total.

Let’s take a moment to really appreciate what the official Witcher account did on social media with this “album” cover and notes:

I spend a lot of time with independent musicians, and this poke at soulful, overwrought album covers is just a little too on the nose.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER ROACH

This is perfect. Kudos to Netflix and The Witcher‘s social media team for such a fun way to get the word out about the soundtrack’s release. It’s this tongue-in-cheek humor and willingness to mock itself that makes The Witcher so endearingly entertaining. As for Jaskier’s liner notes thanking “my very best friend and biggest fan, Geralt of Rivia,” we’re sure that Geralt is thrilled.

Listen to The Witcher soundtrack here

What else did we see and hear today? Glad you asked!

In other soundtrack news, Sonic the Hedgehog gets an official theme song. (via Comicbook.com)

What?

Good morning. While you were sleeping, Sec. Azar seems to have renamed the Department of Health and Human Services the “Department of Life,” which is really rich for an agency that was a primary architect of putting children in cages on the border. There is no bottom. pic.twitter.com/SoN4PuPC87 — ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) January 24, 2020

YouTube moderators must now sign a statement acknowledging the job could give them PTSD. The internet was a mistake! (via The Verge)

London will have citywide facial recognition cameras. George Orwell wept. (via BoingBoing)

Also weeping: Gene Roddenberry. And us.

pic.twitter.com/tOQWhLxrUy — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) January 24, 2020

Sandra Cisneros’ classic novel The House on Mango Street will be adapted into a TV show. (via Deadline)

Sports site Deadspin is set to relaunch after the mass exodus of its staff. Good luck with that. (via Variety)

Happy Friday, folks! What did you see out there today?

