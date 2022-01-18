Willem Dafoe Is Hosting Saturday Night Live! Let the Chaos Begin!!!

BREAKING NEWS: Saturday Night Live has chosen chaos and is bringing us Willem Dafoe hosting on January 29th. The gods have answered my prayers in particular and given me the most absolutely chaotic pairing they possibly could. Why Katy Perry with Willem Dafoe? Who knows? But somehow this is the most exciting yet strange pairing I have ever seen on Saturday Night Live, and I am including Patrick Stewart saying Salt-N-Pepa like he’s surprised by it.

Dafoe, fresh off his return as Norman Osborn in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has had a career spanning over 40 years in Hollywood, and yet, the Oscar-nominated performer has never hosted Saturday Night Live. Foolish of them really, but at last, my strange obsession with Dafoe will lead into whatever weird sketches the writers give to him.

Here’s the thing about Willem Dafoe: None of us can figure him out. I am sure that, in person, he’s very nice and sweet. But onscreen, he’s an enigma and one that I can just not get enough of. It isn’t just because he was the Green Goblin. I love Dafoe’s work outside of thatm from his films with Wes Anderson to playing an reclusive writer in The Fault in Our Stars and beyond. He’s just fascinating, and whenever I think I’ve figured him out, he surprises me yet again. So, to see what he brings to Saturday Night Live intrigues me, to say the least.

Dafoe hive, rise

Now, to set the scene, I do have Willem Dafoe artwork next to my bed. Granted, it is Willem Dafoe as Rat in Fantastic Mr. Fox, but still, the sentiment remains. So, hearing that he would host SNL ushered in a plethora of strange sketch ideas instantly popping into my head. Luckily, I’m not alone in my fascination with this choice and Dafoe as a whole.

Many took to Twitter to share their excitement and joy of this upcoming episode.

i will tune in for willem dafoe alone https://t.co/s9JtN98CkK — sam 🌅 WATCHED SCREAM 5 (@eggerswitch) January 18, 2022

this is going to be a delightfully surreal nightmare and i’m here for it. https://t.co/p6Sj2ZbAzF — The Megalodon Deshaies (@deganmeshaies) January 18, 2022

someone get me into that snl audience for willem dafoe. i need it — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) January 18, 2022

willem dafoe saying ladies and gentlemen katy perry dot mp3 — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) January 18, 2022

Willem Dafoe has come to save SNL. https://t.co/6RdqQMdmw0 — Preston Moore (He/Him) (@prestoncmoore) January 18, 2022

willem dafoe hosting snl at the end of the month pic.twitter.com/KUlJejsPNt — blake (@vvebheads) January 18, 2022

I cannot wait to see Willem Dafoe’s Saturday Night Live photoshoot. It is really going to take everything in me to not instantly make it my cell phone background.

