Willem Dafoe Goofing as Doc Ock on Spider-Man 2 Set Has Delighted Us All

We can all agree on one thing: The behind-the-scenes times on Spider-Man 2 seem like a joyous occasion. Throughout the years, we’ve gone back to the footage from the film, and now, in the midst of everyone staying inside, we’ve yet again returned to Spider-Man 2.

Suddenly, a video of Willem Dafoe stealing Alfred Molina’s job right out from under him on the movie’s set surfaced, and honestly, what a fun twist this would have been.

this video of willem dafoe on the set of spider-man 2 makes me believe that he should have doc ock tentacles in more movies pic.twitter.com/sNxddt9EoR — nick usen (@nickusen) April 15, 2020

I truly don’t know why or how this came to be, but I’m just happy it exists. Seeing Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe having fun on a set? I’d watch that movie every day of my life, but it also brings home the fact that the sets for these movies just … seemed like fun. Not only was there this, but then, you know, we were reminded that there is this iconic moment when Alfred Molina sang a song from Fiddler on the Roof long before he was cast as Tevye.

man the behind the scenes of this film looks like so much fun pic.twitter.com/d8NA0WwjFT — federal dick and balls inspector (@anyonebuthenry) April 15, 2020

Most of the replies were just people making Willem Dafoe jokes, because honestly, we all just love looking at Willem Dafoe. Why? We may never know. It’s just one of those things.

The Lighthouse was actually a soft reboot pic.twitter.com/dJscD2PpOX — Austin Ross (@AustinTRoss) April 15, 2020

dafoe and molina, two dudes who just always seem to be rocking — bocaccio’s de-cam’ron (@small_jawn) April 15, 2020

“damn this mf about to take my job” pic.twitter.com/I4DcDSFcNR — max (@saffronpapi) April 15, 2020

Would I have taken Norman Osborn and Doc Ock being the same person? Normally no, they’re two different characters, but I would take Willem Dafoe attempting to play them both. Just for my heart and soul. (Actually, I can’t even make that joke. I love Alfred Molina too much.)

