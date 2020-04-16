comScore

Willem Dafoe Goofing as Doc Ock on Spider-Man 2 Set Has Delighted Us All

By Rachel LeishmanApr 16th, 2020, 3:19 pm

Willem Dafoe as the Green Golbin.

We can all agree on one thing: The behind-the-scenes times on Spider-Man 2 seem like a joyous occasion. Throughout the years, we’ve gone back to the footage from the film, and now, in the midst of everyone staying inside, we’ve yet again returned to Spider-Man 2.

Suddenly, a video of Willem Dafoe stealing Alfred Molina’s job right out from under him on the movie’s set surfaced, and honestly, what a fun twist this would have been.

I truly don’t know why or how this came to be, but I’m just happy it exists. Seeing Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe having fun on a set? I’d watch that movie every day of my life, but it also brings home the fact that the sets for these movies just … seemed like fun. Not only was there this, but then, you know, we were reminded that there is this iconic moment when Alfred Molina sang a song from Fiddler on the Roof long before he was cast as Tevye.

Most of the replies were just people making Willem Dafoe jokes, because honestly, we all just love looking at Willem Dafoe. Why? We may never know. It’s just one of those things.

Would I have taken Norman Osborn and Doc Ock being the same person? Normally no, they’re two different characters, but I would take Willem Dafoe attempting to play them both. Just for my heart and soul. (Actually, I can’t even make that joke. I love Alfred Molina too much.)

