comScore Many Memes Celebrate Willem Dafoe on His Birthday

Happy Birthday to the One and Only Willem Dafoe!

It's a national holiday! Meme away!

By Rachel LeishmanJul 22nd, 2021, 2:01 pm
 

Willem Dafoe as the Green Golbin.

National treasure Willem Dafoe turned 66 years old today, and with that came an influx of memes celebrating the actor. AS THEY SHOULD. From American Psycho to Spider-Man, Dafoe has proven himself again and again as an actor who can fully transform himself into whatever role he’s playing. And it’s why so many of us love his movies.

Whether you’re watching The Florida Project or being frightened by The Lighthouse, there’s a Willem Dafoe movie for us all and on his birthday, what better way to celebrate than to go online and spread around our favorite Willem Dafoe pictures? Or memes, in Dafoe’s case.

Twitter shared plenty of jokes using Willem Dafoe-related images, gifs, and movies to celebrate the actor. Because honestly, who doesn’t love a Willem Dafoe meme? It’s just one of those internet things that is utterly delightful. In a time when we can rarely agree about much on social media, agreeing that Willem Dafoe has made our cinematic universe a better place unites us.

All jokes aside, Dafoe is the actor you know won’t disappoint. As the kids say online, he always understands the assignment. He can be an actor of grace and nuance or glorious scene-chomping. It’s why we still love him as Normal Osborn all these years later or want to see him in more movies.

Happiest of birthdays to the perfect Norman Osborn, the man you know will deliver a performance, and one of our most interesting actors out there! Let’s all hope that we’ll get to see Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn once again in Spider-Man: No Way Home, because who can even try to top that performance?!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

