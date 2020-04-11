comScore

Will We Still Be Horny for Robin Hood in Disney’s Upcoming Remake?

We're asking the tough questions here, people.

By Chelsea SteinerApr 11th, 2020, 3:59 pm

robin hood disney

As Disney continues to mine its animated classics for live-action remakes, they’ve landed on 1973’s Robin Hood as the next in line for a modernized treatment. The beloved Disney musical featured an animated cast of anthropomorphic animals, with Robin Hood portrayed a a fox, Little John as a bear, and the sheriff of Nottingham as a wolf, etc.

Robin Hood belongs to Disney’s “lost generation” era, known as the period between Walt Disney’s death in 1966 and the Disney renaissance which began with 1989’s The Little Mermaid. The time period includes beloved outliers like The Aristocats, The Fox and The Hound, and Oliver & Company, to name a few.

The remake will be written by Kari Granlund, who scripted Disney+s’ Lady and the Tramp live-action remake with trained animals. Carlos Lopez Estrada (Blindspotting) will direct the feature, is set to premiere on Disney+ as well. Unlike Lady and the Tramp, the new Robin Hood will be a live-action/CG hybrid format, with the anthropomorphic cast retaining their animal/human hybrid looks.

So what exactly will this look like? Will the characters in the new Robin Hood resemble the disturbing cat/human hybrids in Cats? And more importantly, will we still be horny for fox Robin Hood?

Let’s not mince words: foxy Robin Hood (voiced by Brian Bedford) could GET. IT. But will the character’s uncanny sex appeal translate in a CGI/live-action version, or will it confuse our genitals even further?

Many took to Twitter to wonder if they’d still have a crush on this new CGI/live-action version of Robin Hood or whether or not this new creation would be the stuff of nightmares:

What do you think? Will a CGI/live-action Robin Hood be a disaster? Is it possible to improve on the dreamy perfection that is 1973 fox Robin Hood? And how long will it take for audiences to clamor for the inevitable butthole cut?

(via THR, image: Disney)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.