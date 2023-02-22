It Sure Sounds Like Trump Could Be Indicted in Georgia

A possible indictment for former President Trump you say? Don’t mind if I do! A Georiga special grand jury investigating Trump and his goons’ alleged involvement in election interference recommended this week that multiple unnamed people working within the 2020 presidential election fraud scandal be indicted for several charges of wrongdoing. The Georgia grand jury has now sent its recommendations to the district attorney of Fulton County, who will decide on the final indictments to be sent to a federal grand jury.

Is Trump among those named to be criminally indicted? The list of names and the precise charges recommended are still confidential and are to be released to the public at some point, but not quite yet. Emily Kohrs, the foreperson of the jury told the New York Times on Tuesday that “It is not a short list,” though she declined to name names. When asked if former President Trump is among them, she answered, “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science … It is not going to be some giant plot twist,” she added, seeming to suggest that Trump’s name is very much present on the list of those to be indicted. “You probably have a fair idea of what may be in there. I’m trying very hard to say that delicately,” she added.

In her interview with the New York Times, Kohrs goes on to detail some of the categories of evidence that were most important in the Georgia grand jury’s eight months of trial and duty. And what stands out makes it pretty clear that yes, the jury saw through Trump’s alleged meddling and was not about to simp for him when they got their hands on the reigns of American justice.

According to Kohrs the jury really looked at that famous phone call Trump made on Jan. 2, 2021, to the Georgia secretary of state, asking him “to find 11,780 votes” which were not there in previous counts showing the state going to Biden. One analysis of the call was that Trump may have been offering a quid pro quo to the Governor if he would falsify votes.

The debacle wherein President Trump seemed to be involved in installing fake electors to sign an “unofficial electoral certificate” in an effort to overturn Georgia’s presidential election results was also a big talking point for the Georgia jury, according to Kohrs. “We definitely talked about the alternate electors a fair amount, they were absolutely part of the discussion,” the foreperson said. “How could they not be?”

All signs seem to point to Trump and some of his cronies being named on this indictment list. So, will the devil go down in Georgia? We hope so!

(featured image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

