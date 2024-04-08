‘Will Trent’ Is Officially a Ratings Darling, So When Can We Watch the Next Episode?

The numbers are in and ABC’s crime drama Will Trent is officially a hit. The cop show has earned high ratings across both streaming and linear metrics, and episode 3, “You Don’t Have to Understand,” was the most-watched episode to date with more than 9 million viewers over a 7-day period. This momentum shows no sign of slowing, and fans are eager to know when we can watch episode 6, “We Are Family.”

What is Will Trent about?

Will Trent is based on the eponymous detective series written by bestselling author Karin Slaughter. It stars Ramón Rodríguez as Wilbur “Will” Trent, a former foster kid who’s now a top detective for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Will solves crimes along with his on-again/off-again girlfriend Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen), his partner Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson), Angie’s partner Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), and GBI deputy director Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn).

We last saw our protagonist in Season 2, episode 5, “Capt. Duke Wagner’s Daughter,” which aired on ABC on April 2, 2024. In that episode, Will searched for the person responsible for terrorizing Amanda, and Amanda confronted painful memories from her own past as a young police officer and came to terms with her own failures. Detective Ormewood was also still finding his way after his wife left him, and Angie struggles to get back on her feet after returning from her leave of absence.

All about Season 2, episode 6

Season 2, episode 6 of Will Trent is titled, “We Are Family.” We expect Will to reconnect with a relative he’s never met before but who could hold the key to Will gaining a better understanding of himself and his late mother. It can be momentous when a person who was abandoned as an infant gets to meet actual flesh and blood, so we look forward to seeing what Will discovers about his uncle Antonio (played by guest actor John Ortiz). Elsewhere, Faith grows closer with her paramour Luke (Ser’Darius Blain).

According to the trailer for this episode, the investigation will lead them to a local drag show, earning Will a hilarious new nickname!

This new episode drops amid news that Will Trent has been renewed for a third season just 5 episodes into Season 2. Deadline announced on April 4, 2024 that Will and the gang will reprise their roles for a subsequent season, and if the ratings are any indication, this could be just the beginning for this show. Considering the fact that Slaughter has penned twelve Will Trent books to date, there’s an abundance of source material for showrunners to choose from.

When can we watch the next episode?

Season 2, episode 6, “We Are Family” will air on April 9, 2024 ABC at 9 p.m. EST. As always, all episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. If you need a refresher, catch up with all episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 on Hulu.

