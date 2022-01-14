Will Tom Holland Be in Euphoria?

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been the talk of the town since their film Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped. The pair (seemingly dating in real-life) had a wonderfully fun press tour that resulted in questions about the upcoming season 2 of Euphoria and Tom Holland making jokes about how he wanted to be a part of the hit HBO series—something that then had fans wondering if we could see him show up at East Highland High School in season 2.

So when an Instagram started floating around of the cast, many had their eyes on a curly head of hair hanging out behind Zendaya. Fans instantly clocked what looks like Tom Holland in the back of Siyon Foster’s Instagram post in celebration of season 2 of Euphoria beginning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siyon / Siy (@siyonfoster)

PopSugar wrote up Sydney Sweeney also teasing the potential cameo. Sweeney said, “I really feel like we just need Spider-Man to come in and save the day. East Highland’s f*cked up . . . Euphoria meets the MCU,” clearly joking around, but also making some great points. East Highland does need some help, but Peter Parker may not really be a great fit there. A British exchange student coming into school though? Maybe being friends with Austin Abrams’ Ethan and hanging out with him? That’d be something I’d love to see.

Spidey and MJ in East Highland

Tom Holland hasn’t been quiet about his love for the show and desire to have a cameo. Talking with IMDb, he has brought up that dream. “Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed. I must have come to visit Euphoria 30 times this season.”

In that same interview, Zendaya pointed out that Disney might not let that happen. “I don’t know how Disney would feel about that, but yeah,” the star said, but given that she plays Rue on Euphoria and is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s MJ Watson, I think that it would be more than fine. Plus, Tom Holland did just star in the R-rated movie Cherry from the Russo Brothers, so I don’t really think that Disney would have an issue.

In the context of Euphoria, Holland wouldn’t be that big of a part, I don’t think—maybe a cameo and a nod to the relationship he shares in real-life with Zendaya—because Rue and Jules are a big part of what makes Euphoria work, and we wouldn’t want something to come between that for the sake of having Tom Holland involved in the show.

It would be fun, and it seems like there is a possibility that Holland could appear on the show, but we’ll just have to wait and see what Zendaya and the cast of Euphoria has in store for us for season 2.

(image: HBO)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]