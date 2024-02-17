Yellowstone has become the talk of the town throughout its five seasons, but you may want to know if we’re getting a season 6. The show centers on the Duttons, a family of Montana ranchers led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The series has seen some pretty wild things happen throughout the years. But is it time to say goodbye? Who will run the Dutton family ranch in the end?

Unfortunately, yes. Luckily, there are plenty of spin-off shows like 6666 and the successful 1923 still streaming. Still, that doesn’t make the ending of the flagship series any less upsetting. Especially with the series hitting its stride recently as tensions within the Dutton family have peaked.

The last time we checked in with the Duttons, there was a plan that would (seemingly) result in the death of one of the Dutton kids, Jamie (Wes Bentley) or Beth (Kelly Reilly). We’ll have to wait until the release of season 5 part 2 to find out what happens. The surprise cancellation of the series is likely due to Kevin Costner’s tension with series creator Taylor Sheridan.

What will happen with John Dutton?

Costner pushed back against the show’s filming schedule, something that many worry will happen on other Taylor Sheridan shows. It seems as if Costner won’t be back for part 2 of season 5, but this hasn’t been confirmed yet. Still, his departure does seem to be one of the reasons the show is ending.

For fans who love Yellowstone, it will be bittersweet to say goodbye to the series.

Fans are still wondering what will become of John Dutton if Costner doesn’t return for the final chapter. Will he die off-screen? Is there going to be some kind of closure for John and the Dutton family? Until we know more, we can hope that they worked something out without telling the public. Sadly, that doesn’t seem likely.

